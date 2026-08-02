MLB Rumors: 4 Mets Who Could Be Traded After Peralta Deal

The New York Mets made a significant move on Sunday, trading pitcher Freddy Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for prospects Aidan Smith, Emilien Pitre, and Gary Gill Hill.

The Mets trading Peralta is not difficult to understand in the slightest. This is because he is not only a pending unrestricted free agent but also struggled immensely with New York this season. Now, he will be looking to turn things around on a smaller-market team with the Rays.

While the Mets have made a notable trade by dealing Peralta, it is clear that they are not done yet. They still have multiple players who have the potential to be traded between now and the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline.

Due to this, let’s look at four Mets players who could be traded next.

Mets’ Clay Holmes Is a Big Trade Candidate

Clay Holmes is just about ready to return after suffering a broken fibula back in May. With this and the 33-year-old having a player option for next season, it is very likely that the Mets will move the veteran by the trade deadline.

Teams looking for pitching help should be making a serious push for Holmes as he remains available. He would have the potential to be a strong addition to a contender’s starting rotation, as he is a very solid pitcher. In 33 games last season for the Mets as an All-Star, he had a 12-8 record and a 3.53 ERA. He has a 4-4 record and a 2.39 ERA in nine starts this season for New York.

Mets Have Valuable Trade Chip in Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver is another Mets pitcher to keep an eye on between now and the trade deadline. The 32-year-old reliever would have the potential to get the Mets a strong return in a trade, as he is in the middle of an excellent season.

In 41 appearances this campaign with the Mets, he has a 2-1 record, a 1.88 ERA, and 44 strikeouts. With numbers like these, he would certainly help out a playoff team that is in need of some bullpen help. He is also signed through next season, which helps his trade value further.

Mets Have Another Trade Candidate Reliever With Brooks Raley

Brooks Raley is another obvious trade candidate for the Mets with the deadline almost here. The 38-year-old reliever is a pending UFA in the middle of a strong season, so it would make sense if New York sold high on him.

Raley has appeared in 44 games this season with the Mets, where he has a 5-5 record, a 2.01 ERA, and 40 strikeouts. With that, he should generate a lot of interest around the league from playoff teams that are looking for an affordable but also impactful relief pitcher.

Mets’ Luis Robert Jr. Is Another Trade Candidate to Watch

Luis Robert Jr. is another Mets player who has the potential to be traded by the deadline. The 28-year-old outfielder has a club option for next season, but it would be understandable if the Mets traded him,given how much they have struggled this campaign.

Robert has also struggled with the Mets this season, as he has a .195 batting average in 34 games. Perhaps a team could buy low on him with the hope that a change of scenery will help him get things back on track.