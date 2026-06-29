Mets Provide Unfortunate Update on Injury to Veteran Star

The New York Mets have one of the highest payrolls in all of baseball, and as a result, many expected them to come into 2026 and compete at the highest level in a very competitive National League East division race.

However, everything that could go wrong, has gone wrong for New York, and after parting ways with Manager Carlos Mendoza, they are hoping this team can be sparked to a major bounce back in the second half of the season. Currently, the team sit at 35-49 on the season, placed in fifth in the NL East with a 15 game gap between the first place Atlanta Braves, and unfortunately for the Mets, the bad news keeps on coming.

Marcus Semien to Miss up to a Month of Action

This is a team that’s already dealing with injuries to the likes of Tylor Megill, Clay Holmes and Jorge Polanco among others, and recently, they placed Marcus Semien on the Injured List, with the hopes that he would be back as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, MLB reporter Jon Heyman revealed an update on his hip flexor strain, and it’s not a good one, as Semien will reportedly miss between 4-6 weeks of action, as his strain has been categorized as a Grade 3, meaning it could even be longer than that.

Before the injury, Semien was struggling much like the team, as he was hitting just .214 with a .613 OPS on the year, with both numbers set to be significantly lower than his overall output these past four years with the Texas Rangers.

This timeline leaves a major hole in the Mets lineup, and while they still have Brett Baty, Bo Bichette, Francisco Lindor and Mark Vientos to cover second base, third base and shortstop, the power bat of Semien is something they’ll no doubt miss.

Can the New York Mets Turn it Around in 2026?

As mentioned, the Mets have been incredibly unlucky with injury this year, but given the star studded roster that features Juan Soto, Bichette, Lindor and Semien among others, they should be able to cover these injuries. Unfortunately for the fans, the team just can’t hit (26th in the majors in runs scored) or keep their opponents from scoring (14th in team ERA), and the latest injury to Semien is just another blow to a season that appears to be getting away from them fast.

While they’re 15 games back of the Braves in the NL East, the Mets are still within striking distance in the Wild Card race, as they are just 9.5 games back with several months of the 2026 campaign still to go, and given how we’ve seen Manager firings spark other teams this year, the Mets are hoping for the same.

If that is the case, they’ll have to do it without Semien for several weeks, and if they can’t find their rhythm before he returns to the lineup, this could go down as one of the more disappointing seasons in Mets history.