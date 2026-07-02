New York Mets Insider Reveals Top 4 Players ‘Very Likely’ To Be Traded

The New York Mets are facing intense scrutiny, and the MLB trade deadline could be their only remaining hope.

If the organization intends to turn things around this season, waves must be made before Aug. 3.

According to one MLB insider, the team has four candidates who are “very likely” to be traded.

Insider Reveals Prediction After Speaking With Executives

Chelsea Janes of SNY recently spoke with MLB executives and determined which Mets are most likely to be shipped out.

According to SNY Mets via X, Janes’ takeaway was that southpaws Brooks Raley and A.J. Minter are likely heading out the door, along with right-handers Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes.

New York is expected to act as heavy sellers this year.

Peralta has been one of the top names floating around the ballclub’s trade rumors.

As detailed by SNY, “Peralta is a durable starter in a contract year, and because his issues appear to be the result of some inadvertent changes to his delivery early this season, pitching-savvy teams should have reason to believe they can fix him. He is also a good budget option in a starting pitching market that can often be rather costly.”

Considering Peralta’s promising history, it’s no surprise that he’s continuously been a key headliner here as the deadline approaches.

As for Raley, Minter and Holmes, executives also seem to be leaning toward a potential trade.

If these predictions come to fruition, the Mets will be facing yet another shakeup, for better or for worse.

Peralta Headlines Trade Rumors for Mets

The 30-year-old right-hander is now playing in his ninth Major League season.

However, this is his first campaign sporting a Mets uniform.

In January of this year, the Milwaukee Brewers shipped him out to New York alongside Tobias Myers.

In return, the Brewers received minor leaguer Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat.

So far this season, he has registered a 4.81 ERA and 92 strikeouts across 95.1 innings pitched through 18 starts.

At the time of this writing, he’s walked 38 batters.

As mentioned, he’s faced a drop in performance this year, but it would be irrational to assume he’s simply on a downward spiral.

Looking at the Mets Right Now

New York dropped its three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays as of Wednesday.

Now, the franchise is approaching a four-game stretch against the Atlanta Braves through the weekend.

The series will commence on Friday, June 3, at 7:15 p.m. ET.

The Mets are under pressure to start heating up their bats.

Having said that, the Braves are currently fourth in all of baseball, locking in a 50-34 overall record.

As for New York, they own an unsightly record of 36-51.

This places them last in the National League East, miles below their division rivals.

Heading into the set, the Mets are continuing to face criticism and frustration from fans.

Sealing a win over Atlanta could be the boost they’ve been desperately needing for the entire season.