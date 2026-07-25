Is Juan Soto Headed to IL? Latest Update After Injury During Dodgers Series

The New York Mets lost 4-2 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night, and Juan Soto exited the game early.

In the sixth inning, before coming up for his third at-bat of the game, the Mets replaced Soto with Jorge Polanco and removed him due to an ongoing calf injury.

Here’s the Latest on Juan Soto

After the game, Mets interim manager Andy Green spoke to the media and revealed that despite Soto sitting out Wednesday’s game and having Thursday off, he continues to deal with left calf soreness that has lingered for roughly a week.

Green noted that Soto will undergo imaging on Saturday to determine the severity of the injury and said placing him on the IL remains a real possibility.

“Yeah, he had some recurring symptoms of the left calf… At this point, we will likely get an image tomorrow and try to see where he’s at. This has nagged him for a week now. So it’s frustrating for him, frustrating for us.”

When asked about the possibility of an IL stint for Soto, Green responded, “I think anytime you get an image, you’re concerned, concerned enough to go do it.”

“At this point we will likely get an image tomorrow and try to see where he’s at. This has nagged him for a week now…” Andy Green gives an update on Juan Soto’s calf soreness: pic.twitter.com/M9H8yM5fKy — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 25, 2026

Soto’s 2026 Season

Soto earned his first All-Star selection as a member of the Mets this season and has been one of the team’s sole bright spots during a year of struggles. The Mets currently sit at 43-61 and in last place in the NL East.

He is batting .283 with 21 home runs, 52 RBIs and seven stolen bases while slugging .539 with a .944 OPS.