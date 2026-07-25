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Is Juan Soto Headed to IL? Latest Update After Injury During Dodgers Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 02: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets takes the field during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The New York Mets lost 4-2 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night, and Juan Soto exited the game early.

In the sixth inning, before coming up for his third at-bat of the game, the Mets replaced Soto with Jorge Polanco and removed him due to an ongoing calf injury.

Here’s the Latest on Juan Soto

After the game, Mets interim manager Andy Green spoke to the media and revealed that despite Soto sitting out Wednesday’s game and having Thursday off, he continues to deal with left calf soreness that has lingered for roughly a week.

Green noted that Soto will undergo imaging on Saturday to determine the severity of the injury and said placing him on the IL remains a real possibility.

“Yeah, he had some recurring symptoms of the left calf… At this point, we will likely get an image tomorrow and try to see where he’s at. This has nagged him for a week now. So it’s frustrating for him, frustrating for us.”

When asked about the possibility of an IL stint for Soto, Green responded, “I think anytime you get an image, you’re concerned, concerned enough to go do it.”

Soto’s 2026 Season

Soto earned his first All-Star selection as a member of the Mets this season and has been one of the team’s sole bright spots during a year of struggles. The Mets currently sit at 43-61 and in last place in the NL East.

He is batting .283 with 21 home runs, 52 RBIs and seven stolen bases while slugging .539 with a .944 OPS.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Is Juan Soto Headed to IL? Latest Update After Injury During Dodgers Series

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