New York Mets Abruptly Promote 6-Foot-3 Pitcher Before Yankees Series

On Friday, the New York Mets begin their series against the New York Yankees.

The Mets are starting their series in the middle of a good stretch, as they have won each of their last four games. This includes a 15-14 win over the Miami Marlins in their most recent game on Wednesday.

The Mets have now promoted a pitcher from the minors ahead of their series against the Yankees.

New York Mets Promote Pitcher Jack Weisenburger From Triple-A Syracuse

The Mets announced ahead of their series against the Yankees that they have called up pitcher Jack Weisenburger from Triple-A Syracuse.

“RHP Jack Weisenburger has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse,” the Mets announced through an X post.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/86k7KmyAgD — New York Mets (@Mets) September 11, 2026

Weisenburger landing this call-up to the Mets’ lineup comes less than a month after he was demoted to Triple-A Syracuse by New York.

In addition, New York shared that they have designated veteran pitcher Chris Devenski for assignment for their series against the Yankees.

Looking at Weisenburger

Weisenburger has made three major league appearances this season with the Mets, where he has a 0-0 record, a 2.08 ERA, and four strikeouts. This is the first season that the 6-foot-3 righty has pitched at the MLB level.

Weisenburger has spent most of this season in the minors, though. In 18 games this campaign with Triple-A Syracuse, he has a 3-5 record, a 6.68 ERA, and 53 strikeouts. Overall, the 28-year-old has struggled with consistency this season in Triple-A but will now be looking to impress after being called up to the Mets’ roster.