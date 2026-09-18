Mets’ Manager Provides Statement Following Jared Young’s Scary Injury

Everyone in the stadium and across televisions held their breath after witnessing a scary injury to New York Mets first baseman Jared Young on Thursday night.

Young, 31, was put in an awkward position while making a play at first base before Mets starting pitcher Nolan McLean accidentally ran into the first baseman. Young would not move, lying face down.

Fortunately, Young gave Citi Field a thumbs-up while being stretchered off the field in the Mets’ loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Mets’ Andy Green Issues Jared Young Statement Following Scary Injury

Getty New York Mets 1B Jared Young suffered a scary head injury in the team’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. Young was placed on the 7-day concussion list, ending his 2026 season. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Friday, New York Mets interim manager Andy Green provided a positive statement on the 31-year-old.

“As good as could be expected, or hoped for, given what we saw last night,” the team wrote. “All the tests that were ran, we got the right kind of results… Everything we have heard has been really optimistic from the recovery standpoint.

I’m relieved, I think everybody is… All in all about as good as we could have hoped for.”

Green also spoke with Apple TV’s Tricia Whitaker about Jared Young’s injury ahead of Friday’s game against the Phillies.

“We have avoided the worst-case scenarios. He’s moving around well today,” the manager said. “There was no brain bleed or anything like that. It was a real concussion. Raging headache today, and kind of like ear pain from where he got hit. Short-term memory loss from yesterday.”

Overall, it appears that the Mets have heard positive updates in a scary situation.

New York placed Jared Young on the 7-day concussion injured list, said MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. The injury has ended Young’s 2026 season.

Bryce Harper Shouts Out Jared Young Following Scary Injury

After the Phillies went on to beat the Mets on Thursday night, Philadelphia superstar Bryce Harper spoke on Jared Young’s scary injury.

“Jared Young, man. I hope he’s okay,” Harper said to MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal. “God be with him and his family, and I just hope he’s okay.

It’s just a freak accident, obviously. McLean is throwing great and doing his job and something happens like that at first base, you never want to see that. You obviously want guys to be healthy and stay healthy. Anytime they bring out the stretcher, you’re praying right there in that moment. It’s a little bit bigger than baseball in that position.

With the news that the injury will end Jared Young’s season, the 31-year-old put up a career year for a struggling New York Mets club. Across 103 games, Young hit .266/.330/.429 with nine home runs, 39 RBIs, and three stolen bases.

New York is already knocked out of postseason contention with a 69-84 record. They will finish their series against the Phillies over the weekend before series against the Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals to close out the 2026 season.