New York Mets Announce Jared Young News After 1B Carted Off Field in Phillies Game

New York Mets first baseman Jared Young was carted off the field in the sixth inning of Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.

Justin Crawford of the Phillies hit a slow ground ball toward first base, and when both right-handed pitcher Nolan McLean and Young went for the ball, it appeared McLean’s knee hit Young in the head. The Mets replaced Young with Mark Vientos at first base.

The Mets provided an update on Young during Thursday’s game.

Via the Mets on X: Jared Young is being taken to hospital for further examination. He has feeling in his extremities. Additional updates will be provided when possible.

All things considered, it’s good to hear that Young has feeling in his extremities. After the injury occurred, Young laid down head-first in the ground motionless for several minutes before being carted off.

We at Heavy give Young our best wishes and hope for a speedy recovery. We will provide updates on the first baseman as soon as we receive them.

Update:

From SNY Mets on X: Andy Green says that a CT scan on Jared Young came back negative and he has “full use” of his extremities. Green says that Young is dealing with “real concussion symptoms”

Update (Sept. 18):

From Anthony DiComo on X: Update: Jared Young is doing “as good as expected or could be hoped for,” per Andy Green. All the tests he underwent went well. Young has some short-term memory loss and bad headaches, but “he’s got his sense of humor intact,” Green said.

Looking at Jared Young’s Career

Young, 31, is in his second season with the Mets. He has put together a solid season, posting 1.8 bWAR and a .266/.330/.429 slash line with nine home runs and 39 RBI over 103 games.

While Young is mainly a first baseman, he also also recorded innings at left field and right field with New York this year.

The Chicago Cubs selected Young in the 15th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Old Dominion.

Young made his MLB debut with the Cubs in 2022. He appeared in just six games with Chicago in his first big-league season.

Young then appeared in just 16 games with Chicago in 2023.

After the 2023 season, the St. Louis Cardinals claimed Young off waivers from the Cubs.

Young never reached the majors with the Cardinals. He was released by the organization on July 30, 2024, then signed a contract with the Mets on Dec. 17, 2024.

The first baseman appeared in just 22 games with the Mets last season. This year, he has finally received the chance to play regularly in the majors.

Young owns a career slash line of .251/.316/.438 with 15 home runs and 53 RBI over 146 big-league games.