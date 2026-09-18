Mets 1B Jared Young Removed From Phillies Game on Stretcher Amid Scary Injury

In the sixth inning of Thursday night’s game between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies, Mets first baseman Jared Young was removed on a stretcher. The injury occurred on a play where he collided with starting pitcher Nolan McLean.

In the top of the sixth inning, Justin Crawford of the Phillies hit a slow ground ball out towards first. Both Young and McLean went to field the ball, but miscommunicated. It appeared that McLean’s knee hit Young in the side of the head.

Young remained motionless on the ground for several minutes, face in the ground. Trainers were quickly out to work on him, and could be seen stabilizing his neck. Later, a stretcher would be brought out so he could exit the game.

Fox TV cameras captured images of players on both teams in states of shock. The Mets infielders and McLean, in particular, gathered around as trainers continued to work on him. By the time he was put on a stretcher, Young had a standing ovation from the fans and both teams. Young would be taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Mark Vientos replaced Young at first base. Nolan McLean remained in the game for one batter to finish the sixth inning. He would be replaced going into the seventh inning.

Ken Rosenthal on New York Mets 1B Jared Young

The Mets-Phillies game was a national broadcast on Fox. That meant that Ken Rosenthal was on hand to share what he saw from his vantage point, closer to the field than the broadcast booth.

“Obviously a terrible scene here,” Ken Rosenthal said. “But it appears he is speaking. It appears he’s got movement in his limbs. You can see right there.”

That is, of course, the most important thing. Rosenthal reported that Young had some movement. When trainers took him away on a golf cart, it appeared Young had some movement in his arms at that point too. Of course, anytime a player suffers a head or neck injury, that’s the biggest concern.

“They’re going to carry him off and take him off on a cart,” Rosenthal added. “Hopefully, Jared Young is okay.”

Jared Young Has Had a Solid 2026 for the Mets

Now 31 years old, Jared Young is in his second season with the Mets. He split his time in 2025 between the Triple-A and MLB teams, before getting the Opening Day nod in 2026 with the Mets.

This season, Young is hitting .268 with a .332 OBP, a .431 slugging percentage, and a .764 OPS. He also has 9 home runs and 39 RBIs. That’s come in 102 games going into play on Thursday, and while the numbers aren’t overwhelming, Ken Rosenthal did explain that he’s been very valuable to the Mets.

“Jared Young, something of a journeyman,” Rosenthal said. “But this year, he has been something of a solution for the Mets at first base, the position vacated by Pete Alonso. Young has shown an ability to hit right-handed pitching. The Mets value that, of course. So, next season, do they get him a platoon partner or do they bring him back in some fashion? Play him all over the field. That’s unclear, but Jared Young has been big for this team.”

Young first broke into the majors with the Chicago Cubs back in 2022. He’s also spent time in the St. Louis Cardinals organization and played in South Korea.