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New York Mets Announce Jared Young Update After 1B Carted Off Field in Phillies Game

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Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Jared Young #29 of the New York Mets is checked out at first base after a collision with teammate Nolan McLean #26 in the sixth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on September 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

New York Mets first baseman Jared Young was carted off the field in the sixth inning of Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.

Justin Crawford of the Phillies hit a slow ground ball toward first base, and when both right-handed pitcher Nolan McLean and Young went for the ball, it appeared McLean’s knee hit Young in the head. The Mets replaced Young with Mark Vientos at first base.

The Mets provided an update on Young during Thursday’s game.

Via the Mets on X: Jared Young is being taken to hospital for further examination. He has feeling in his extremities. Additional updates will be provided when possible.

 

All things considered, it’s good to hear that Young has feeling in his extremities. After the injury occurred, Young laid down head-first in the ground motionless for several minutes before being carted off.

We at Heavy give Young our best wishes and hope for a speedy recovery. We will provide updates on the first baseman as soon as we receive them.

Looking at Jared Young’s Career

Baltimore Orioles v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 15: Jared Young #29 of the New York Mets hits a sacrifice fly in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field on September 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Young, 31, is in his second season with the Mets. He has put together a solid season, posting 1.8 bWAR and a .266/.330/.429 slash line with nine home runs and 39 RBI over 103 games.

While Young is mainly a first baseman, he also also recorded innings at left field and right field with New York this year.

Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 22: Jared Young #18 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on September 22, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs selected Young in the 15th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Old Dominion.

Young made his MLB debut with the Cubs in 2022. He appeared in just six games with Chicago in his first big-league season.

Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 22: Jared Young #18 of the Chicago Cubs rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on September 22, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Young then appeared in just 16 games with Chicago in 2023.

After the 2023 season, the St. Louis Cardinals claimed Young off waivers from the Cubs.

New York Mets v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 06: Jared Young #29 of the Cincinnati Reds is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 06, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kareem Elgazzar/Getty Images)

Young never reached the majors with the Cardinals. He was released by the organization on July 30, 2024, then signed a contract with the Mets on Dec. 17, 2024.

The first baseman appeared in just 22 games with the Mets last season. This year, he has finally received the chance to play regularly in the majors.

Young owns a career slash line of .251/.316/.438 with 15 home runs and 53 RBI over 146 big-league games.

 

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Mets Announce Jared Young Update After 1B Carted Off Field in Phillies Game

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