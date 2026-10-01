New York Mets’ Jared Young Announces Update During MLB Playoffs

New York Mets first baseman Jared Young suffered a concussion when he collided with pitcher Nolan McLean in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on Sept. 17. The injury ended Young’s season.

Young was knocked unconscious briefly after McLean accidentally kneed him in the head. He was carted off the field and rushed to the hospital.

Luckily, the injury was much less serious than it originally appeared.

Young spoke with MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo about his injury on Wednesday.

New York Mets 1B Jared Young Announces Injury Update During MLB Playoffs

Young also suffered neck and ear issues after his collision with McLean. He said he hasn’t fully regained his hearing but believes he will soon.

Young expects to be ready for 2027.