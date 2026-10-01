New York Mets’ Jared Young Announces Update During MLB Playoffs

New York Mets first baseman Jared Young suffered a concussion when he collided with pitcher Nolan McLean in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on Sept. 17. The injury ended Young’s season.
Young was knocked unconscious briefly after McLean accidentally kneed him in the head. He was carted off the field and rushed to the hospital.
Luckily, the injury was much less serious than it originally appeared.
Young spoke with MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo about his injury on Wednesday.
New York Mets 1B Jared Young Announces Injury Update During MLB Playoffs
Young also suffered neck and ear issues after his collision with McLean. He said he hasn’t fully regained his hearing but believes he will soon.
Young expects to be ready for 2027.
“How quick baseball can turn into life,” Young said, relayed by DiComo. “It was a scary thing, but it’s real. I cared about getting a hit that morning. I wanted to win that game, and I wanted to hit a home run and celebrate with my teammates. Very quickly did [that change to] I just wanted to get home.”
Looking at New York Mets 1B Jared Young
Young, 31, has played in two seasons with the Mets. He put together a solid 2026 season, posting 1.8 bWAR and a .266/.330/.429 slash line with nine home runs and 39 RBI over 103 games.
While Young is mainly a first baseman, he recorded innings at left field and right field with New York this year.
The Chicago Cubs selected Young in the 15th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Old Dominion.
Young made his MLB debut with the Cubs in 2022. He appeared in just six games with Chicago in his first big-league season.
Young then appeared in just 16 games with Chicago in 2023.
After the 2023 season, the St. Louis Cardinals claimed Young off waivers from the Cubs.
Young never reached the majors with the Cardinals. He was released by the organization on July 30, 2024, then signed a contract with the Mets on Dec. 17, 2024.
The first baseman appeared in just 22 games with the Mets last season. This year, he has finally received the chance to play regularly in the majors.
Young owns a career slash line of .251/.316/.438 with 15 home runs and 53 RBI over 146 big-league games.
New York Mets’ Jared Young Announces Update During MLB Playoffs