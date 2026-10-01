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New York Mets’ Jared Young Announces Update During MLB Playoffs

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San Diego Padres v New York Mets
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New York Mets first baseman Jared Young.

New York Mets first baseman Jared Young suffered a concussion when he collided with pitcher Nolan McLean in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on Sept. 17. The injury ended Young’s season.

Young was knocked unconscious briefly after McLean accidentally kneed him in the head. He was carted off the field and rushed to the hospital.

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 17: Jared Young #29 of the New York Mets is carried off the field on a stretcher after a collision at first base with teammate Nolan McLean during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on September 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Luckily, the injury was much less serious than it originally appeared.

Young spoke with MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo about his injury on Wednesday.

New York Mets 1B Jared Young Announces Injury Update During MLB Playoffs

Baltimore Orioles v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: first baseman Jared Young #29 of the New York Mets in action during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field on September 14, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. The Orioles won 2-1. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Young also suffered neck and ear issues after his collision with McLean. He said he hasn’t fully regained his hearing but believes he will soon.

Young expects to be ready for 2027.

“How quick baseball can turn into life,” Young said, relayed by DiComo. “It was a scary thing, but it’s real. I cared about getting a hit that morning. I wanted to win that game, and I wanted to hit a home run and celebrate with my teammates. Very quickly did [that change to] I just wanted to get home.”

Looking at New York Mets 1B Jared Young

Washington Nationals v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 14: Jared Young #29 of the New York Mets runs out his home run during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on August 14, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Young, 31, has played in two seasons with the Mets. He put together a solid 2026 season, posting 1.8 bWAR and a .266/.330/.429 slash line with nine home runs and 39 RBI over 103 games.

While Young is mainly a first baseman, he recorded innings at left field and right field with New York this year.

The Chicago Cubs selected Young in the 15th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Old Dominion.

Young made his MLB debut with the Cubs in 2022. He appeared in just six games with Chicago in his first big-league season.

Young then appeared in just 16 games with Chicago in 2023.

After the 2023 season, the St. Louis Cardinals claimed Young off waivers from the Cubs.

Young never reached the majors with the Cardinals. He was released by the organization on July 30, 2024, then signed a contract with the Mets on Dec. 17, 2024.

The first baseman appeared in just 22 games with the Mets last season. This year, he has finally received the chance to play regularly in the majors.

Young owns a career slash line of .251/.316/.438 with 15 home runs and 53 RBI over 146 big-league games.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Mets’ Jared Young Announces Update During MLB Playoffs

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