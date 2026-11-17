The New York Mets had a disastrous 2026 season.

After a big offseason of spending, New York finished last in the NL East with a 74-88 record.

With how the 2026 season went for the Mets, it is clear that they should be busy this offseason.

Now, with the MLB Rule 5 Draft getting closer, the Mets have promoted their top prospect to their 40-man roster.

New York Mets Promote 21-Year-Old Top Prospect

According to MLB.com, the Mets have added star prospect Jefferson Rojas to their 40-man roster.

“New York Mets selected the contract of SS Jefferson Rojas from Syracuse Mets,” MLB.com reported.

The Mets’ decision to promote Rojas to their 40-man roster is not difficult to understand. If they did not, he would have been exposed for the Rule 5 draft. With Rojas being New York’s top prospect, they were obviously going to protect him by promoting him to their 40-man roster.

Taking a Look at Rojas

The Mets acquired Rojas from the Chicago Cubs in August in exchange for Clay Holmes and Tyrone Taylor.

In 126 games this season split between Double-A Knoxville, Double-A Binghamton, and Triple-A Syracuse, Rojas posted 27 home runs, 93 RBI, and a .274 batting average.

With numbers like these, there is no question that Rojas has a lot of potential. He has the tools to emerge as a very good MLB player later down the road. Thus, the Mets selecting him to their 40-man roster makes all the sense in the world.