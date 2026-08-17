Jefry Yan Makes Personal Announcement Amid Surging Year With New York Mets

The New York Mets have something special with Jefry Yan. While there have not been a lot of positives about the Mets’ season, Yan is certainly one of them.

Despite the disappointment of selling at the MLB Trade Deadline, Yan’s role in the Mets bullpen gives the team reason to be optimistic.

Just before their first game of a new series against the San Diego Padres, Yan made a personal announcement.

Jefry Yan’s Personal Announcement

Via the Mets ‘ social media account, a personal announcement was made.

“Jumping for joy! Happy birthday Jefry!” the post caption reads.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound reliever turned 30 on Monday, August 17th, 2026. Yan signed a minor league contract with the Mets in August 2025, just over a year ago.

Jefry Yan’s Season With the New York Mets

Yan has risen through the Mets’ ranks this year.

Prior to his Mets debut, he played for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Syracuse Mets.

For the Rumble Ponies (Double-A), he recorded 45 strikeouts, four holds, a 0-1 record, and a 3.71 ERA in 26.2 innings.

Additionally, in Syracuse, he recorded one hold, one save, a 2-1 record, 32 strikeouts, and a 2.40 ERA in 15 innings. At that point, he had earned a call-up to the MLB.

So far, Yan has only played in five games. While he has yet to record a save, his numbers and performance have been excellent.

He earned his first win against the Nationals over the weekend.

Yan has a 1-0 record, a 1.80 ERA, one hold, and six strikeouts in five innings of work.

Jefry Yan Keeps Getting Better

The one thing that the Mets like about Yan is that he keeps getting better.

Will Sammon of The Athletic says Yan’s continued improvement is a big reason he’s getting a shot with the big club.

“He unlocked a new gear this year, especially in recent months,” Nate Horowitz said via The Athletic. “He kept his velocity up. He improved the sinker, both breaking balls. We saw something in him on the acquisition side, but he’s also gotten a lot better from that point.”

One thing that is sure to have Mets fans jumping for joy is if they can continue to watch this entertaining reliever pitch on this team for years to come.