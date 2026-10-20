New York Mets Trade Pitch Lands Star Pitcher in Massive Offseason Move

The New York Mets are entering a crucial offseason after their atrocious 2026 season.

After a big offseason of spending, the Mets missed the playoffs this year. As a result, the expectation is that they will be aggressive this offseason.

One of the Mets’ most obvious needs is starting pitching help. They would be wise to bring in at least one star pitcher for the front half of their starting rotation. They need better pitching if they hope to be a playoff team in 2027. Thus, it would not be shocking if they looked to bring in a star pitcher through the trade market.

When looking at trade candidates around the majors, Minnesota Twins star Joe Ryan stands out in a major way. Due to this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Mets acquire Ryan from the Twins in a blockbuster deal.

Mets Get:

Joe Ryan

Twins Get:

Mark Vientos

Jack Wenninger

Aiden Robbins

With this move, the Mets would be landing a star pitcher for the front half of their rotation in Ryan. The Twins, on the other hand, would get a former 27-home-run infielder in Vientos and two very promising prospects.

Mets Have Been Connected to Ryan

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller named Ryan as the Mets’ top potential trade target for this offseason.

“But even if they do sign Skubal, the Mets could still use another starting pitcher, lest they pin their hopes and dreams on Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga again,” Miller wrote. “Prime Target: Minnesota’s Joe Ryan (Arbitration-eligible in 2027, estimated at $9.6M).”

Given the Mets’ rotation troubles, it makes sense that they are being viewed as a potential suitor for Ryan. He would immediately be one of their top pitchers if acquired and would make the Mets look noticeably stronger on paper.

Ryan’s name has also been floating around the rumor mill for a long time. Due to this, it would not be shocking if Minnesota ends up shopping him this season. If they do, the Mets would certainly be a team to keep an eye on.

Ryan Would Be a Major Pickup for the Mets

With the Mets needing serious pitching help, it would be significant if they landed Ryan. He has shown over the last several seasons with Minnesota that he is a star. Thus, it would be major if the Mets ended up adding him to their starting rotation.

In 27 games last season with the Twins, Ryan had a 7-10 record but also a 3.79 ERA and 159 strikeouts as an All-Star. This was after he had a 13-10 record, a 3.42 ERA, and 194 strikeouts as an All-Star in 2025. With this, he has been very good in recent seasons, and New York should not be afraid to trade for him. Let’s see if they can land him from here.