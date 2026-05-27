Mets Send Veteran Infielder on Rehab Assignment Before Reds Game

On Wednesday, the New York Mets will continue a critical series with the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

The Mets are coming off a hard 7-2 loss against Cincinnati on Tuesday.

The Mets have lost seven of their last ten games and currently have a five-game losing streak.

New York Mets Send Veteran to Minor Leagues

Before Wednesday’s game, the Mets made a highly anticipated roster move regarding an injured veteran (via MLB.com).

The Mets officially sent Jorge Polanco to the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies on a rehab assignment after nagging Achilles and wrist issues sidelined him.

According to Binghamton’s lineup, Polanco will bat leadoff tonight. He is listed as the Designated Hitter.

Polanco is expected to get a few at-bats in Binghamton before the Mets’ front office decides on activating him to the major league roster.

Polanco’s MLB Career

Polanco spent most of his career as a fan favorite with the Minnesota Twins, where he was named an American League All-Star in 2019.

He also spent time with the Seattle Mariners before finding his way to the New York Mets organization in a two-year, $40 million contract.

Over his 11-year Major League career, the 32-year-old switch-hitter has consistently provided power and on-base ability from middle infield positions.

Mets fans will be watching his time in Binghamton closely to see how soon he can return to Queens.

Mets Right Now

The Mets are currently in the bottom spot in the National League East with a 22-33 record in 55 games.

They have gone 9-11 over their last 20 games (and are a solid 10-15 in 25 games at home).

With the Mets struggling to generate consistent offense during their recent skid, Polanco’s eventual return could provide much-needed stability to the lineup.

New York has dealt with injuries and inconsistency throughout the infield this season. The veteran switch-hitter gives the club another experienced bat capable of contributing from both sides of the plate while also adding defensive versatility.

Reds Right Now

Meanwhile, the Reds enter the final game of the series in third place of the National League Central with a 29-25 record.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 12-13 in 25 games on the road).