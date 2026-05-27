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Mets Send Veteran Infielder on Rehab Assignment Before Reds Game

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Jorge Polanco #11 of the New York Mets runs to first base during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
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On Wednesday, the New York Mets will continue a critical series with the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

The Mets are coming off a hard 7-2 loss against Cincinnati on Tuesday.

The Mets have lost seven of their last ten games and currently have a five-game losing streak.

New York Mets Send Veteran to Minor Leagues

Jorge Polanco #11 of the New York Mets runs during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field on March 29, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

GettyJorge Polanco #11 of the New York Mets runs during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field on March 29, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Before Wednesday’s game, the Mets made a highly anticipated roster move regarding an injured veteran (via MLB.com).

The Mets officially sent Jorge Polanco to the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies on a rehab assignment after nagging Achilles and wrist issues sidelined him.

According to Binghamton’s lineup, Polanco will bat leadoff tonight. He is listed as the Designated Hitter.

Polanco is expected to get a few at-bats in Binghamton before the Mets’ front office decides on activating him to the major league roster.

Polanco’s MLB Career

Jorge Polanco #7 of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning in game two of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 13, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

GettyJorge Polanco #7 of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning in game two of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 13, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Polanco spent most of his career as a fan favorite with the Minnesota Twins, where he was named an American League All-Star in 2019.

He also spent time with the Seattle Mariners before finding his way to the New York Mets organization in a two-year, $40 million contract.

Over his 11-year Major League career, the 32-year-old switch-hitter has consistently provided power and on-base ability from middle infield positions.

Mets fans will be watching his time in Binghamton closely to see how soon he can return to Queens.

Mets Right Now

David Peterson #23 of the New York Mets walks off the mound after the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on May 26, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

GettyDavid Peterson #23 of the New York Mets walks off the mound after the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on May 26, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Mets are currently in the bottom spot in the National League East with a 22-33 record in 55 games.

They have gone 9-11 over their last 20 games (and are a solid 10-15 in 25 games at home).

With the Mets struggling to generate consistent offense during their recent skid, Polanco’s eventual return could provide much-needed stability to the lineup.

New York has dealt with injuries and inconsistency throughout the infield this season. The veteran switch-hitter gives the club another experienced bat capable of contributing from both sides of the plate while also adding defensive versatility.

Reds Right Now

Elly de la Cruz #44 and Matt McLain #9 of the Cincinnati Reds run back to the dugout after the second inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 26, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

GettyElly de la Cruz #44 and Matt McLain #9 of the Cincinnati Reds run back to the dugout after the second inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 26, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Reds enter the final game of the series in third place of the National League Central with a 29-25 record.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 12-13 in 25 games on the road).

Alvin Garcia Born in Puerto Rico, Alvin Garcia is a sports writer for Heavy.com who focuses on MLB. More about Alvin Garcia

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Mets Send Veteran Infielder on Rehab Assignment Before Reds Game

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