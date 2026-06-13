New York Mets Legend José Reyes Makes Heartfelt Post

On Friday night, the New York Mets opened up a series with the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals (also at home) on Thursday.

Mets Legend José Reyes Makes Heartfelt Post

Also on Friday, Mets legend José Reyes made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Reyes had turned 43 on Thursday.

He wrote: “Thank you to everyone who took the time to call, text, post, and send birthday wishes. I truly appreciate all the love and support. I’m grateful for another year, my family, my friends, and all the amazing people who have been part of my journey. ❤️🙏”

Fans will likely enjoy seeing the update from Reyes, as he is one of the most popular players in recent Mets history.

Looking At Reyes’ MLB Career

Reyes spent the first nine years of his career with the Mets.

He made four MLB All-Star Games in that span.

During the 2006 season (at just 23), Reyes batted .300 with 19 home runs, 81 RBI’s and 64 stolen bases in 153 games.

@metsrewind wrote (on June 21, 2025): “June 21, 2006: Jose Reyes hit for the cycle in the @Mets against the @Reds at Shea Stadium. The @Mets have hit for 11 cycles: Jim Hickman was the first (1963) and Eduardo Escobar did it in 2022.”

Following the Mets, Reyes then had stops with the Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays and Colorado Rockies.

He returned to New York for the final three seasons of his career.

Reyes last played in the MLB during the 2018 season.

Mets Right Now

The Mets came into Friday’s series with the Braves as the last-place team in the National League East with a 30-38 record in 68 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 16-17 in 33 games at home).

Following two more games with the Braves, the Mets will visit the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.