Mets’ Juan Soto Joins Babe Ruth, Barry Bonds in MLB History

The MLB returned from its All-Star break Thursday night with the New York Mets taking on the Philadelphia Phillies.

As the lone game on the schedule, the Mets opened the second half with a 4-1 victory despite their disappointing first half. During the win, outfielder Juan Soto made MLB history.

Juan Soto Joins MLB Legends

According to Greg Harvey of OptaSTATS, Soto became the first player in Mets franchise history to record a hit and three or more walks in three consecutive road games.

The only other players in MLB history to accomplish the feat are Barry Bonds in 2002 and Babe Ruth in 1930.

It was Soto’s 53rd carer three-walk game which broke a tie with Eddie Yost for the most recorded before turning 28 years old.

Juan Soto becomes the first player in @Mets history to record a hit & 3+ walks in consecutive road games. The only players to do that in three straight road games in recorded MLB history are Barry Bonds (2002) & Babe Ruth (1930). pic.twitter.com/oGeVl6DJe5 — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) July 17, 2026

Soto is in his second season with the Mets and earned his first All-Star selection after a stellar first half, despite the team’s struggles.

Entering Thursday’s game, Soto had recorded 80 hits, 21 home runs, and 51 RBIs in 276 at-bats while batting .290 with a .967 OPS.

Soto Leaves Game Thursday

Soto exited Thursday’s game in the eighth inning due to left calf soreness. The injury was not related to the same calf he strained earlier this season.

Fortunately, Mets interim manager Andy Green did not appear concerned about Soto missing any significant time.

“Yeah, we think he’s going to be fine,” Green said postgame. “He had a little bit of calf soreness. This was not the calf that was previously injured. And just given he played the All-Star Game, came through a lot of activity the last few days, it made sense to just get him off his feet. I think the expectation is he’s playing this weekend.”

New York has a rare mid-series off day Friday, giving the team extra time to evaluate Soto before its next matchup. However, all signs point toward him returning to the lineup Saturday against Philadelphia.