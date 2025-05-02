“What Pressure?”: Mets Star Smashes Two Bombs at Citi, Stays Chill

, forJuan Soto didn’t just silence the Citi Field crowd Thursday—he reminded them why Steve Cohen cut the biggest check in baseball history. In the Mets’ 4-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Soto launched his first two home runs at home since signing his record 15-year, $765 million contract.

After a quiet stretch that saw him homerless since April 15 and hitting just .241 heading into the game, Soto unloaded a 391-foot bomb to left-center in the sixth inning, then followed it up with a 399-footer in the eighth. Both were solo shots and, ultimately, not enough to drag New York to a win—but they were the kind of swings that echo.

It wasn’t just a power display. Soto went 2-for-3 with a walk, accounting for nearly half of the Mets’ five total hits. The rest of the offense never showed up. Neither did the defense, which coughed up two errors while Arizona played clean baseball and never trailed in the game.

But Soto wasn’t interested in the narrative of pressure. Not from fans. Not from media, nor from the mammoth contract that will define his career.

“What pressure? I don’t have any pressure,” Soto told reporters, per Josh Valdes of Athlon Sports. “It was just two homers that weren’t enough to get the win, so whatever.”

Soto’s laid-back demeanor might come off as flippant, but it tracks with what he’s been saying since Day 1 in Queens. He’s credited Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza and the team’s brass for creating a comfort zone, letting him settle in without the weight of expectations clouding his approach.

Now, 32 games into his debut season with New York, the 26-year-old is slashing .252/.379/.443 with five home runs, seven doubles, and 14 RBIs. It’s not quite the MVP-level production fans hoped for, but it’s steady—and trending up. Soto has posted an OPS under .900 just once in his eight-year career, and if Thursday was any indication, he’s about to get hot.

Mets Stay Atop NL East Despite Stumble

Even with the series loss to Arizona, the Mets sit at 21-11—still 3.5 games ahead of the Phillies in the NL East and just a half-game behind the Dodgers for the best record in baseball. The concern, for now, isn’t standings. It’s keeping the offense from shrinking behind Soto’s solo acts.

JUAN SOTO'S FIRST HOMER AT CITI FIELD AS A MET 🚨 (via @SNYtv)

pic.twitter.com/DxRCb7uawH — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 1, 2025

The lineup around him needs to wake up. The Mets had just five hits on the night and never pushed a runner past second base outside of Soto’s homers. That kind of flat-lining won’t fly in a division that includes Bryce Harper, Ronald Acuña Jr., and a Braves team that’s still lurking.

For now, the takeaway is this: the contract is giant, the swings are getting louder, and Juan Soto is officially on the board at Citi Field.