Mets’ Juan Soto Shares Humble Statement Ahead of Mariners Set

The New York Mets just wrapped up their three-game series against the Miami Marlins, bringing home a clean sweep.

Fans watching the final game, which resulted in a 10-1 victory over the Marlins, were treated to a homer sent by slugger Juan Soto.

In true Soto fashion, he hit a jaw-dropping grand slam to right center field, allowing Luis Torrens, Carson Benge and Bo Bichette to score. This surged the Mets even further ahead.

With nine successful years of Major League Baseball experience under his belt, it’s no surprise that younger players view Soto as a mentor. However, in a recent interview with the media, he stuck to his humble ways when approached on the topic.

Soto’s Humble Response to Reporter

Following the Mets’ blowout victory on May 31, Soto was interviewed and was asked about being a mentor to 23-year-old Benge.

As he stated, “I don’t try to be a mentor. I try to be one of them. I try to make them feel like they are a part of this, they are the same as me, they have the same voice.”

Soto added that he tries to enjoy the moment and have a good time with the younger players.

He may not actively try to be a mentor, but his natural talent and developed skill speak for themselves — he is the type of player who young guns can’t help but admire, Benge included.

Soto Continues To Lead New York in Hitting

For yet another year, 27-year-old Soto leads the Mets in hitting stats. Ahead of their set against the Mariners, Soto is slashing .305/.397/.597 with a .994 OPS and 13 home runs through 42 games.

Since making his MLB debut in May 2018, Soto has made quite an imposing name for himself at the plate. Considering his stat sheet and overall performance, viewing him as a mentor seems to be the logical route.

As for Benge, he’s young, but he is on a clear path in the Majors. Before Soto’s grand slam on Sunday, Benge hit a leadoff homer on a fly ball to center field, immediately allowing New York to take the lead.

Benge and Soto were the stars of the night, ultimately extending the Mets’ winning streak to four games. The franchise started its season off on the wrong foot, but this could end up being a massive turning point.

The energy is there, but the momentum must continue if they want to move up in the standings.

With under win added to their resume, the ballclub is now 26-33 overall and lands at fourth in the NL East. They’ve just barely edged out Miami (26-34), while falling behind the Washington Nationals (31-29), Philadelphia Phillies (30-28) and the Atlanta Braves (40-20).

With Soto and Benge continuing to heat up, fans should expect to see New York start to climb. However, anything is possible in the game of baseball — it doesn’t take much for things to shake around, for better or for worse.