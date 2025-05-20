Mets Juan Soto Puts Frustration on Display, Evades Tough Questions

The New York Mets superstar Juan Soto’s first return to Yankee Stadium since signing a $765 million megadeal with the crosstown team was supposed to be tense. But no one expected it to be this bleak.

The boos were relentless as ESPN did a whole piece on furious Yankee fans. The performance was flat. And most tellingly, the vibe was all wrong. The usual Soto swagger—the signature shuffle, the smirk, the eye-roll walk-offs—was nowhere to be found. Instead, fans saw a visibly uncomfortable Soto who looked more like a reluctant visitor than a $765 million cornerstone.

From Superstar to Subdued

Soto went 1-for-10 in the Subway Series and backed out of a mic’d-up ESPN interview he had previously agreed to. According to reports from Bob Klapisch from NJ.com, Soto told Mets officials he was “tired of being asked about Aaron Judge” and frustrated with the ongoing fixation on why he left the Yankees. It wasn’t just a media dodge—it was a mood.

Klapisch also reported that the Mets’ higher-ups are seriously concerned about Soto’s enthusiasm for his new team. Social media accounts from popular podcasts like Jomboy Media and Foul Territory went full blast with this report.

Even after Sunday’s loss, Soto blew off reporters in the clubhouse. The same guy who had earlier in the series said, “You take it as a man,” after a tough loss, literally walked out the door without a word.

These aren’t just bad optics. They’re bad signals. It’s not that Soto’s bat is slumping (although it is—he’s hitting just .132 with runners in scoring position). It’s that the enthusiasm-the joy—seems to have vanished.

A Glimpse of Regret?

While Soto hasn’t publicly said he regrets his decision, cracks are showing. In a candid April interview with the New York Post, Soto admitted how much easier it was hitting when Judge was behind him in the lineup: “I had the best hitter in baseball hitting behind me. I was getting more attacked and more pitches in the strike zone.”

He’s not wrong. In 2024, pitchers had to challenge him. Now, without that protection and with the Mets lineup thinned by injury and underperformance, he’s seeing fewer hittable pitches and more frustration. Eight home runs won’t cut it when you’re the face of a franchise and the highest-paid player in the sport.

Judge: ‘You’re the Best in the Game’

If there was any comfort this weekend, it came from across the diamond. Before Game 3, Aaron Judge pulled Soto aside for a quick exchange. “I just said, ‘Hey man, you’re the best in the game. Things like this are gonna happen. Just keep playing your game,” Judge told reporters afterward. “It was good to see him.”

That moment, caught on video and circulated widely, felt more than symbolic. It was a reminder of what could’ve been: Soto and Judge anchoring a dynasty in the Bronx. Instead, that vision dissolved when the Dodgers celebrated their World Series win in Yankee Stadium and Soto became a free agent.

With the Bronx crowd jeering him as a “traitor,” and Mets fans still waiting for him to make good on his record-setting deal, Soto finds himself alone in a city that was supposed to elevate him.

Bellinger Filling the Void

Meanwhile, Judge has found a new rhythm in the Yankees lineup with Cody Bellinger. “He’s just been swinging the bat so well, and I love it when I have that guy hitting behind me,” Judge said via YES Network. The chemistry is already there, and the results are coming.

In contrast, Soto is still searching for results, rhythm, and maybe, in some ways, happiness.

Can He Turn It Around?

There’s no denying Soto’s talent. He’s still one of the game’s most disciplined and dangerous left-handed hitters. But right now, he’s emotionally adrift. The Mets need him locked in, not inside his head.

Soto has always preached accountability. Now it’s time to live it. Own the spotlight. Show some urgency. And for once this season, play like he wants to be a Met, not like someone doing a 15-year bid in Queens.

Because if Juan Soto keeps sulking through series like this, the boos from the Bronx might start echoing in Flushing.