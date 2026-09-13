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New York Mets Demote 35-Year-Old in Sudden Move After Yankees Series

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Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: Kevin Herget #57 of the New York Mets throws a pitch during the seventh inning of the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on April 29, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Mets lost to the New York Yankees by a 2-0 final score.

With this, the Mets lost two out of their three games against the Yankees during the series.

Now, as the Mets prepare for their series against the Baltimore Orioles, they have demoted one of their pitchers

New York Mets Send Pitcher Kevin Herget to Development List

New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: A Mets players glove and hat on the dugout bench during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

According to MiLB’s official transactions log, the Mets have assigned pitcher Kevin Herget to the development list from Triple-A Syracuse.

With Herget being placed on the development list, he will not be active for Triple-A Syracuse for the time being. However, that could change before the end of the season if he gets activated off it again.

Looking at Herget

Cincinnati Reds v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – JUNE 1: Kevin Herget #57 of the Cincinnati Reds gets a new ball after giving up a two-run single to the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park on June 1, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Herget has spent most of this season in the Mets’ minor league system. In 16 games split between the FCL Mets, Single-A St. Lucie, Double-A Brooklyn, and Triple-A Syracuse, the 35-year-old has posted a 0-1 record, a 3.03 ERA, and 19 strikeouts.

Herget has also made one major league appearance for New York this season. During that matchup against the Miami Marlins, he did not allow a run in one inning pitched.

Herget has 32 games of MLB experience over five seasons, where he has posted a 1-3 record, a 4.13 ERA, and 32 strikeouts. He has been a bit of a journeyman, as he has also had stops with the Tampa Bay Rays, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, and Atlanta Braves.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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New York Mets Demote 35-Year-Old in Sudden Move After Yankees Series

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