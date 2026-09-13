New York Mets Demote 35-Year-Old in Sudden Move After Yankees Series

On Sunday, the New York Mets lost to the New York Yankees by a 2-0 final score.

With this, the Mets lost two out of their three games against the Yankees during the series.

Now, as the Mets prepare for their series against the Baltimore Orioles, they have demoted one of their pitchers

New York Mets Send Pitcher Kevin Herget to Development List

According to MiLB’s official transactions log, the Mets have assigned pitcher Kevin Herget to the development list from Triple-A Syracuse.

With Herget being placed on the development list, he will not be active for Triple-A Syracuse for the time being. However, that could change before the end of the season if he gets activated off it again.

Looking at Herget

Herget has spent most of this season in the Mets’ minor league system. In 16 games split between the FCL Mets, Single-A St. Lucie, Double-A Brooklyn, and Triple-A Syracuse, the 35-year-old has posted a 0-1 record, a 3.03 ERA, and 19 strikeouts.

Herget has also made one major league appearance for New York this season. During that matchup against the Miami Marlins, he did not allow a run in one inning pitched.

Herget has 32 games of MLB experience over five seasons, where he has posted a 1-3 record, a 4.13 ERA, and 32 strikeouts. He has been a bit of a journeyman, as he has also had stops with the Tampa Bay Rays, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, and Atlanta Braves.