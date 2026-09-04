New York Mets Promote Former First-Round Pick Catcher Before Giants Series

The New York Mets kick off their series against the San Francisco Giants on Friday. The National League East team will be looking to stay hot, as they won their most recent game by a 10-4 final score over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Now, as the Mets prepare for their series against the Giants, they have promoted one of their promising catcher prospects.

New York Mets Promote Catcher Kevin Parada to Triple-A

According to MiLB’s official transactions tracker, the Mets have promoted catcher Kevin Parada to Triple-A Syracuse from Double-A Binghamton.

With Parada being a former first-round pick, it is a notable development that he has been called up to Triple-A Syracuse. He will now be looking to impress with the Triple-A club after landing this latest opportunity on their roster.

Looking at Parada’s 2026 Season in the Mets’ System

Parada has spent the majority of this season with Double-A Binghamton. In 64 games with the Double-A club, he has posted four home runs, 10 doubles, 22 RBI, and a .229 batting average.

Yet, Parada has interestingly had more success at the plate while playing for Triple-A Syracuse this campaign. In 24 games with Triple-A Syracuse this season, he has recorded one home run, 12 RBI, and a .301 batting average.

Now, Parada will be aiming to make an impact after getting another opportunity on Triple-A Syracuse’ roster. If he does, it would help the 25-year-old catcher’s chances of getting a call-up to the Mets in the near future.

Looking at Parada’s Minor League Career So Far With the Mets

Parada is currently in his fifth minor league season with the Mets organization. In 428 games over that span, he has posted 44 home runs, 82 doubles, 196 RBI, and a .239 batting average. Overall, he has had some growing pains as he works on his development but has also shown promise at times.

The 2022 11th overall pick is still to break out in the Mets’ minor league system. Perhaps getting this latest call-up to Triple-A Syracuse could be exactly what helps the 25-year-old catcher take that next step in his development. It will be interesting to see what happens on that front.