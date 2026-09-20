Mets Handed Key Injury Update on $51M Pitcher During Phillies Series

The New York Mets got a key injury update on Devin Williams during their series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

New York signed Williams to a three-year, $51 million deal this offseason to bolster the bullpen, as the Mets signed him away from the New York Yankees.

The Mets are 71-84 and will conclude a three-game series against the Phillies on Sunday.

New York Mets Update on Devin Williams

The Mets have been without Williams since being placed on the IL on August 10, retroactive to August 8, due to a right shoulder strain.

Although New York won’t be in the playoffs, the Mets are still hoping to get Williams back for the final few games. Williams has been throwing live batting practice and will be activated soon, according to the MLB.com injury report.

“Threw live batting practice on Sept. 17 and Sept. 19 in advance of coming off the IL early next week. Will have his appearances scripted once he’s healthy,” the injury update read.

Although the Mets don’t have anything to play for, Williams being able to return would be big for him and to end his first season on a high note.

Williams is 3-2 with a 4.66 ERA in 42 games this season, as he’s had mixed results. He’s 16-of-19 in save opportunities for the Mets and is expected to be a key part of New York’s bullpen next season.

Williams is a two-time All-Star and two-time NL Reliever of the Year.

New York Right Now

The Mets will miss the playoffs again as this is another disappointing season for them.

New York is coming off a 10-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. The Mets will look for the series win on Sunday, as New York has already won two of the first three games of a four-game series.

In the win, Carson Benge broke Pete Alonso’s Mets record for most hits as a rookie, as he’s been a major development story for the team.

“He’s just a baseball player, which is one of the best compliments you can give somebody,” Green said. “He does everything really well. He hit the home run — you probably envision breaking the record with that home run early in the game. You break the record with a check-swing swinging bunt down the line. That’s poetic. You get hits all sorts of different ways.”

Benge, meanwhile, said he always knew he belonged in the MLB and is glad to prove it.

“I came in knowing I belonged,” Benge said. “It was kind of rough there in the beginning, but sticking to my path and grinding out every day, and now finally showing others that I finally belong here too.”

New York will end its season on a six-game road trip against the Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals.