New York Mets Legend David Wright Makes Carlos Beltrán Statement

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets will continue their series with the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field.

The Mets most recently lost by a score of 2-1 on Monday.

Mets Legend David Wright Makes Carlos Beltrán Statement

Ahead of Monday’s game, the Mets released a video of franchise legend David Wright.

The Mets wrote (in the post): “The Captain wants you to be here for an incredibly special weekend 🤩 Sat. 9/19: Carlos Beltrán’s Number Retirement and Mets Hall of Fame ceremony. Sun. 9/20: We honor the career of Howie Rose with a pregame retirement ceremony.”

Wright said (in the video): “Mets fans, what’s going on? It’s David Wright. I got two important dates coming up. One is honoring my guy Carlos Beltrán, who gave us all, including myself, so many memories, so many terrific seasons, a well-deserved honor of not only going in the Hall of Fame, but the Mets Hall of Fame and retiring his number. Come out and support him. And also Howie Rose, Mets legend. I’ve been fortunate enough to be away from the game a little bit now and relive some of those great memories in this Mets uniform, and the soundtrack that plays in my head is Howie Rose’s voice, kind of narrating not only my career but all the great moments that I had in the Mets uniform. So, unbelievable weekend. Please come out and support my two guys. I know you will. Let’s go Mets.”

Looking At Wright

Wright was picked in the 1st round of the 2001 MLB Draft.

He spent all 14 seasons of his career with the Mets.

The seven-time All-Star batted .296 with 242 home runs, 970 RBIs and 196 stolen bases.

Looking At Beltrán

As for Beltrán, he spent seven seasons with the Mets.

He also played for the Kansas City Royals, New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants over 20 years.

The nine-time All-Star batted .279 with 435 home runs, 1,587 RBIs and 312 stolen bases.