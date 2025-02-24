Mets Linked to Former Cy Young Winner in Potential Trade

The New York Mets need a true ace and one MLB analyst linked them to an All-Star starter.

MLB analyst Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed 10 MLB players who could be traded this season. Rymer listed Miami Marlins ace, Sandy Alcantara as someone who could be dealt and listed the Mets as one of three possible landing spots for him.

“The Marlins aren’t going anywhere in 2025, and Alcantara has plenty of trade value to reclaim,” Rymer wrote. “Alcantara peaked as the NL Cy Young Award winner in 2022, pitching 228.2 innings with a 2.28 ERA. It’s an outlier of sorts, yet this is a pitcher who’s been 30 percent better than average for his whole career.

“It’s quite the pedigree to live up to, yet Alcantara should be up to it. He’s more than a year removed from his surgery in October 2023,” Rymer added. “And while reiterating that he isn’t looking to trade the righty, Bendix noted that Alcantara has touched 98 mph in a side session. Even if Alcantara is merely the pitcher he was in 2023, when he had a 4.14 ERA, he’ll stand to be a valuable trade chip. If he returns to ace form, that much more so.”

Rymer also lists the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves as a potential landing spot for Alcantara. The right-hander missed all of 2024 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery.

Alcantara is a two-time All-Star and won the NL Cy Young in 2022.

Marlins Open to Dealing Alcantara

Alcantara projects to be the Marlins No. 1 starter, but his name has come up in trade rumors.

Marlins President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix spoke to the Miami Herald and didn’t rule out trading Alcantara.

“You said it: We never rule out anything. We listen to everything. Sandy is a really important piece for our organization. I’m really excited to see him pitch on Opening Day,” Bendix said.

Alcantara is in the fourth year of his five-year $56 million deal. The right-hander has a club option in 2027 for $21 million so he is very affordable for any team looking to acquire him.

Alcantara is 41-55 with a 3.32 ERA in 146 career games including 138 career starts.

Mets Could Use Another Starter After Injury

New York doesn’t have a true ace in its rotation and could add another starter before Opening Day.

The Mets saw Frankie Montas go down with a lat sprain which will sideline him from throwing until at least the end of spring training. Then, Sean Manaea has been shut down from throwing for at least a couple of weeks due to an oblique strain and is likely to return in mid-to-late April.

“You hate to see it, especially before we get to March, two of your guys are going down,” manager Carlos Mendoza said. “But we have been talking about our depth and here we are getting tested.”

With Montas and Manaea unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, the Mets’ starting depth features Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes, David Peterson, Griffin Canning, Tylor Megill, and Paul Blackburn.

New York will open its 2025 MLB season against the Houston Astros on March 27.