New York Mets Suddenly Lose 26-Year-Old Player to Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays claimed 26-year-old catcher Shawn Ross off waivers from the New York Mets, according to Ross’ transaction log on MLB.com.

Via MLB.com: Toronto Blue Jays claimed C Shawn Ross off waivers from New York Mets.

The Blue Jays optioned Ross to Triple-A Buffalo.

Toronto Blue Jays Claim 26-Year-Old Catcher Shawn Ross Off Waivers From New York Mets

The Mets claimed Ross off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates in early August.

Ross went 1-for-5 with a home run across two games with the Pirates this season, his first in the big leagues. He never appeared in a major-league game with the Mets.

The catcher slashed .195/.365/.366 over 15 games with the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate.

Between the Mets and Pirates minor-league systems, Ross hit .184/.333/.418 across 70 games this season.

More About Shawn Ross

The Pirates signed Ross as an undrafted free agent on Dec. 1, 2022. The catcher is from Puerto Rico.

Ross remained with the Pirates organization until being claimed by the Mets earlier this year.

Ross posted a .197/.331/.462 slash line over 147 games at the High-A level in his first two minor-league seasons.

In 2025, Ross posted a rough .580 OPS between Double-A and Triple-A.

Looking At The New York Mets Right Now

The Mets are in the middle of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. New York won the first game of the series 10-6 on Friday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 4:10 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

New York is 5-5 in its last 10 games. Before the Giants series, the Mets won two of three games against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

The Mets are currently in last place in the National League East with a 64-77 record. They are 20 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves.