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New York Mets Suddenly Lose 26-Year-Old Player to Blue Jays

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New York Mets v Chicago Cubs
Getty
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 17: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays claimed 26-year-old catcher Shawn Ross off waivers from the New York Mets, according to Ross’ transaction log on MLB.com.

Via MLB.com: Toronto Blue Jays claimed C Shawn Ross off waivers from New York Mets.

The Blue Jays optioned Ross to Triple-A Buffalo.

Toronto Blue Jays Claim 26-Year-Old Catcher Shawn Ross Off Waivers From New York Mets

Pittsburgh Pirates Photo Day
GettyBRADENTON, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Shawn Ross #73 of the Pittsburgh Pirates poses for a portrait during the 2026 Pittsburgh Pirates Photo Day at LECOM Park on February 18, 2026 in Bradenton, Florida. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The Mets claimed Ross off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates in early August.

Ross went 1-for-5 with a home run across two games with the Pirates this season, his first in the big leagues. He never appeared in a major-league game with the Mets.

Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 26: Shawn Ross #73 of the Pittsburgh Pirates runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run for his first career home run during the second inning against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on July 26, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The catcher slashed .195/.365/.366 over 15 games with the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate.

Between the Mets and Pirates minor-league systems, Ross hit .184/.333/.418 across 70 games this season.

More About Shawn Ross

Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 26: Shawn Ross #73 of the Pittsburgh Pirates runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run for his first career home run during the second inning against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on July 26, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Pirates signed Ross as an undrafted free agent on Dec. 1, 2022. The catcher is from Puerto Rico.

Ross remained with the Pirates organization until being claimed by the Mets earlier this year.

Pittsburgh Pirates Photo Day
GettyBRADENTON, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Shawn Ross #73 of the Pittsburgh Pirates poses for a portrait during the 2026 Pittsburgh Pirates Photo Day at LECOM Park on February 18, 2026 in Bradenton, Florida. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Ross posted a .197/.331/.462 slash line over 147 games at the High-A level in his first two minor-league seasons.

In 2025, Ross posted a rough .580 OPS between Double-A and Triple-A.

Looking At The New York Mets Right Now

San Francisco Giants v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets celebrates with Tim Leiper #63 of the New York Mets as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Citi Field on September 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caean Couto/Getty Images)

The Mets are in the middle of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. New York won the first game of the series 10-6 on Friday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 4:10 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

New York is 5-5 in its last 10 games. Before the Giants series, the Mets won two of three games against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

The Mets are currently in last place in the National League East with a 64-77 record. They are 20 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Mets Suddenly Lose 26-Year-Old Player to Blue Jays

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