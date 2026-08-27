Mets Announce Luis Robert Jr. Change Ahead of Brewers Game

The New York Mets are coming off an 8-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. Right-handed pitcher Robert Stock allowed 7 runs on 10 hits in 4 innings pitched.

The Mets will face the Brewers in the rubber match of the series on Thursday. New York will look to earn a series victory against the top team in the National League.

Left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea and right-hander Jacob Misiorowski are the probable starters for Thursday’s game. First pitch is scheduled at 7:10 p.m. EST.

Mets Announce Luis Robert Jr. Change

The New York Mets revealed their starting lineup ahead of Thursday’s matchup. Outfielder Luis Robert Jr. will bat fourth and play left field.

The primary center fielder, Robert Jr., will make his fifth-ever start in left field. He also slides back into the cleanup spot after batting 6th in Wednesday’s blowout loss.

Robert Jr. was the Mets’ designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a single in the second game of the Brewers series.

Infielder Bo Bichette is not in the lineup after leaving Wednesday’s game with a left foot contusion.

Brett Baty will start at third base and bat 7th in place of Bichette.

Luis Robert Jr. this Season

While Robert Jr.’s offensive numbers have slightly improved from last year, the outfielder has dealt with injuries throughout his season.

The 29-year-old has only played in 54 games in his first season with the Mets.

He has recorded 10 home runs and 23 RBIs during that time. Robert Jr. is currently slashing .232/.312/.420 for a .732 OPS.

Looking at the Mets Right Now

The Mets hold a 60-73 record (31-36 at home) and own the third-worst record in the National League.

New York is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

The Mets will remain in Queens after their series finale against the Brewers. They will host the Houston Astros for a three-game series over the weekend.