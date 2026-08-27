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Mets Announce Luis Robert Jr. Change Ahead of Brewers Game

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 17: Luis Robert Jr. #88 of the New York Mets at bat against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The New York Mets are coming off an 8-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. Right-handed pitcher Robert Stock allowed 7 runs on 10 hits in 4 innings pitched.

The Mets will face the Brewers in the rubber match of the series on Thursday. New York will look to earn a series victory against the top team in the National League.

Left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea and right-hander Jacob Misiorowski are the probable starters for Thursday’s game. First pitch is scheduled at 7:10 p.m. EST.

Mets Announce Luis Robert Jr. Change

The New York Mets revealed their starting lineup ahead of Thursday’s matchup. Outfielder Luis Robert Jr. will bat fourth and play left field.

The primary center fielder, Robert Jr., will make his fifth-ever start in left field. He also slides back into the cleanup spot after batting 6th in Wednesday’s blowout loss.

Robert Jr. was the Mets’ designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a single in the second game of the Brewers series.

Infielder Bo Bichette is not in the lineup after leaving Wednesday’s game with a left foot contusion.

Brett Baty will start at third base and bat 7th in place of Bichette.

New York Mets v Chicago White Sox

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 22: Luis Robert Jr. #88 of the New York Mets celebrates hitting a two-run home run during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Luis Robert Jr. this Season

While Robert Jr.’s offensive numbers have slightly improved from last year, the outfielder has dealt with injuries throughout his season.

The 29-year-old has only played in 54 games in his first season with the Mets.

He has recorded 10 home runs and 23 RBIs during that time. Robert Jr. is currently slashing .232/.312/.420 for a .732 OPS.

New York Mets v Milwaukee Brewers

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 21: Luis Robert Jr. #88 of the New York Mets rounds first base after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on July 21, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Looking at the Mets Right Now

The Mets hold a 60-73 record (31-36 at home) and own the third-worst record in the National League.

New York is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

The Mets will remain in Queens after their series finale against the Brewers. They will host the Houston Astros for a three-game series over the weekend.

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

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Mets Announce Luis Robert Jr. Change Ahead of Brewers Game

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