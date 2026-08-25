New York Mets Announce Interesting Luis Robert Jr. Change vs. Brewers

The New York Mets lost their most recent game to the Chicago White Sox by a 2-1 final score. With this, they will now be looking to start their series on the right foot against the Milwaukee Brewers by picking up a win.

The Mets will be making some changes to their lineup for their game against the Brewers. Among the players who will have a new role with New York for their series opener against Milwaukee is Luis Robert Jr.

New York Mets Announce Luis Robert Jr. Change

Just like last game, Robert will be batting in the cleanup spot for the Mets against the Brewers. While this is the case, he will be playing at a new position. This is because Robert is switching from left field to center field.

With Robert moving to center field, A.J. Ewing will now be moving to left field. With this, the two Mets outfielders are simply swapping positions for their series opener against the Brewers.

Here is the Mets’ full lineup for their series opener against Milwaukee.

Francisco Lindor SS

Bo Bichette 3B

Carson Benge RF

Luis Robert Jr. CF

Eric Wagaman DH

Jared Young 1B

Marcus Semien 2B

Luis Torres C

A.J. Ewing LF

Robert Is Heating Up Big Time for the Mets

While the 2026 season has been tough for Robert, he has been red-hot as of late. The seven-year MLB veteran is entering this game with hits in each of his last three games for New York. This included him recording a two-home-run game against the White Sox on August 22.

Robert also has five home runs, 10 RBI, and a .291 batting average in 18 games this month for New York. With that, the 29-year-old outfielder is feeling it right now, and it will be interesting to see if he can stay hot against Milwaukee from here.