Insider Floats Mets’ $13 Million, Two-Time All-Star as ‘Valuable Trade Bait’

Amid a resurgent start for the New York Mets, veteran starting pitcher Luis Severino has been tabbed as a potential midseason trade chip if the team’s performance on the field doesn’t improve.

New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman lumped Severnio in with teammate Jose Quintana, who he named as another potential trade candidate, adding that the Mets might hang onto a slugger who has been the focus of trade speculation all season.

“If the Mets aren’t in it, though, (Quintana) and rotation mate Luis Severino could become valuable trade bait,” Heyman wrote. “The belief today is Pete Alonso isn’t too likely to be traded. That doesn’t mean the Mets won’t listen again, though.”

Luis Severino Has Raised His Trade Value for the New York Mets

The Mets added Severino on a one-year, $13 million deal this offseason, after he had pitched eight career seasons for their crosstown rival, the New York Yankees. Severino had enjoyed significant success in New York, winning All-Star bids and Cy Young Award votes in 2017 and 2019, though his productivity was falling off as he entered free agency after 2023.

“The Mets signed the two-time All-Star this past offseason after a rough 2023 season with the New York Yankees and he has completely turned things around so far this season,” Patrick McAvoy noted for Inside The Mets. “At one point Severino was one of the top pitchers in the American League but injuries have completely derailed him over the last few seasons.”

Last season, Severino had a 6.65 ERA and just 79 strikeouts in 18 starts. In seven starts so far in 2024, he’s logged 37 strikeouts along with a 2.93 ERA.

Marking the resurgence he has seen this season, Severino had a surprising no-hit bid against the Chicago Cubs go all the way into the eighth inning late last month.

“Making his sixth start for the Mets, Severino had walked two and hit a batter with a pitch before Swanson hit a soft liner over shortstop into shallow left-center for a clean single on an 0-2 sinker clocked at 97 mph,” according to ABC News. “Severino received a standing ovation from the crowd of 25,046 at Citi Field and a mound visit from pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and teammates.”

The New York Mets Might Opt to Trade Luis Severino

Despite quickly becoming a fan favorite, there’s reason to expect the Mets will look to deal Severino at midseason if they’re out of the playoff hunt. As an upcoming free agent, the team might see more value in a trade return than watching him walk in the offseason and plenty of teams will be calling if he seems like he can boost their own hunts for the postseason.

The Mets currently have a losing record in the highly-competitive National League East. For now, though, they still seem poised to compete for a playoff spot.

“At this point, it’s more likely the Mets are in consideration for a postseason spot and hopefully hang on to Severino,” McAvoy wrote. “Things could change and he could be a valuable trade piece, but if he can continue to shine like he has, they should consider keeping him around beyond the 2024 season.”