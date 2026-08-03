Mets Take Clear Stance on Potential Trade of Catcher Amid Interest on Deadline Day

The New York Mets are clear sellers ahead of Monday’s 6 p.m. ET trade deadline.

New York has plenty of assets to trade, and the team has gotten interest in catcher Luis Torrens. Torrens is one of the top defensive catchers in baseball, and several playoff-bound teams have a need at catcher.

However, MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed on X that the Mets won’t trade Torrens and will keep him past Monday’s deadline.

“Several teams are looking for catching, but Mets have no plans to move Luis Torrens, one of the best defensive catchers in game,” Heyman wrote on X.

Torrens is under team control through 2028. He signed a two-year, $11.5 million deal that will kick in next season. So, the Mets didn’t have to move the catcher unless a trade made sense. And New York plans to hold onto him.

Torrens is hitting .216 with 2 home runs and 20 RBIs. Yet, the 30-year-old is known for his defensive play, which is why some teams wanted him. But New York plans on keeping him as a tandem with Francisco Alvarez.

The Mets acquired Torrens from the New York Yankees for cash in May of 2024. He was named a Gold Glove Award finalist last year.

Torrens Was Gaining Trade Buzz

Ahead of the deadline, Torrens’ name had come up in trade rumors.

Heyman revealed on BlueSky on July 28 that several teams had called the Mets about acquiring the defensive catcher.

“White Sox and others are targeting Luis Torrens, but the Mets do not want to trade their beloved backup backstop,” Heyman wrote.

After mulling over the trade interest for days, the Mets have now decided to tell teams they won’t deal the defensive catcher.

Torrens signed with the Yankees as an International Free Agent in 2012. The Cincinnati Reds selected Torrens in the Rule 5 Draft in 2016 and immediately traded him to the San Diego Padres.

Torrens made the Padres’ Opening Day roster in 2017, despite never playing above Single-A. He finished the year in the MLB, and after not appearing in the MLB in 2018, he was in the majors the next two seasons.

San Diego traded Torrens to the Seattle Mariners in August of 2020, and he was there until he signed with the Chicago Cubs for the 2023 season. He then returned to the Mariners that season after bouncing around the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals minor league system. Torrens then signed with the Yankees in 2024. Yet, he was dealt to the Mets that year. He then cemented himself as one of the top defensive catchers in baseball.

Mets Active on Trade Front

New York has been active on the trade front.

The Mets’ first trade was dealing A.J. Minter to the Minnesota Twins for infield prospects Bruin Agbayani and Billy Amick.

Then, New York dealt Freddy Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays for outfielder Aidan Smith, right-hander Gary Gill Hill and second baseman Émilien Pitre. They are Tampa Bay’s 15th, 26th- and 27th-ranked prospects.

New York’s sell-off didn’t end there, as the Mets traded left-handed pitcher Brooks Raley to the Philadelphia Phillies for OF John Spikerman (PHI’s No. 27 prospect) and RHP Luke Gabrysh.

The other deal the Mets made was trading RHP Huascar Brazobán to the Chicago White Sox for RHP Gabe Davis (NYM No. 18) and RHP Zach Franklin.