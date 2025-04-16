Injury Opens Door Wide for New York Mets Prospect

It’s all in the timing.

On Monday afternoon, the New York Mets announced that center fielder Jose Siri will be placed on the injured list with a fractured tibia. Siri hit a foul ball off his left shin in the second inning of Saturday’s game against the Athletics, and with the pain not lessening after the weekend, Siri was sent for an MRI that confirmed the injury.

“It’s not really surprising,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “Seeing how much pain he was going through and watching him walk, he could barely put any weight on it — that’s why we sent him for the MRI today and that’s what it showed.”

That night, Luisangel Acuña had the type of game that team officials have envisioned from the 23-year-old since acquiring him from Texas as part of the Max Scherzer trade on July 29, 2023.

Batting in the ninth spot, Acuña was a catalyst, going 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. He spearheaded a pair of run-scoring innings for the Mets, in the third inning with a walk and a stolen base, and again in the seventh on a bunt single in front of Juan Soto home run, leading the Mets to a 5-1 win.

“Acuña is a perfect plate setter,” said Tyler Ward of the WardyNYM podcast.

Could he also be the perfect answer for the Mets.

Luisangel Acuña Could be Answer to Replace Jose Siri

Although the team has yet to release an official timeline for recovery, Ryan Finkelstein of the Locked on Mets podcast notes that the time for full recovery from an injury like Siri’s is typically 4-6 months. While Siri confidently touted himself as “a quick healer,” Siri will likely be out of the lineup until September at the earliest.

Siri had been splitting games evenly with Tyrone Taylor in center field, but Taylor has struggled at the plate, which doesn’t bolster a case for giving him more starts. Another option would be for Brandon Nimmo to slide over from left field, with Starling Marte then filling that spot.

Or perhaps give Acuña a try.

“He is really sort of the perfect nine-hole hitter,” Finkelstein said.

“When he gets on base, he is a threat to score. He can score from first on any double, he can score from second on any base hit, he can steal bases…. He can bring you the one component that Jose Siri was bringing you, which is electric base running.”

Luisangel Acuña Makes Case for Added Starts, Has Center Field Experience

Acuña, who was ranked third among Mets prospects before making his MLB debut last season, had a solid if unspectacular spring but earned a roster spot in part because of the injury to Jeff McNeil. He has platooned at second base with Brett Baty, and after a slow start, Acuña has been on a roll, going 7-for-17 (.411) with 6 runs and 3 stolen bases over his past five games.

With McNeil nearing a potential return, Acuña could begin working into the center field mix. Reports indicate that Mendoza has recently had Acuña taking fly balls with the outfielders during pregame warmups.

Acuña actually came up through the minor leagues as an outfielder and middle infielder. Last season at Triple A-Syracuse, he played the exact same number of innings at center field (253.2) as he did at second base.

“The feedback was pretty good, that he can handle center field in a utility role,” Finkelstein said. “Well, that’s where he’s at right now. He’s in a utility role, up in the big leagues, and an injury opened up playing time at center field. This could be Acuña’s future.”