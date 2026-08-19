New York Mets Reveal Major Announcement on 13-Year Infielder

The New York Mets have been easily the most disappointing team in all of Major League Baseball this season, and while they’ve got some of the biggest names in the sport, they currently sit in last place in the National League East with a 57-70 record.

With just over six weeks left in the upcoming season, there’s little more for them to do to salvage this season, and while a late run will give fans optimism heading into a (potential) 2027 regular season, for now, there’s not much to take away from 2026. However, they need to continue playing the games, and to have their best talent on the field makes sense, but now, they’ve been forced to place a key veteran on the Injured List.

Jorge Polanco Placed on the Injured List

That would be 33-year-old veteran Jorge Polanco, who hasn’t featured too much in the Mets lineup this season due to two IL stints revolving around a left ankle and achilles bursitis issue, one that has limited him to just 37 games thus far.

While he returned on July 7th, the training staff and player expected there to still be discomfort in the foot moving forward, and just over a month later, the veteran has potentially seen his 2026 season come to an end. After all the issues, the team have now placed him on the Injured List, and while it’s not guaranteed to end his season, given the position that the Mets are in, they are unlikely to push for him to return during the regular season.

In those 37 games, it’s no surprise that Polanco was not at his best, hitting .148 with a .431 OPS alongside two home runs and six RBI, and while his move to the IL won’t make a major difference to the season, it’s a disappointing end to what has been a struggle of a season for the 33-year-old.

Can the Mets Make a Late run in the National League?

Despite their record, the Mets still do have some of the biggest names in the National League, and as of late, they’ve shown that when they get it right, this can still be a team that puts on some fantastic performances, with four wins in their past five games and six wins in their last nine.

Right now however, they’re 11 games back in the Wild Card race, making a run near impossible, but with the team looking to salvage and positives out of what has been a failed season, they’ll be hoping to continue on the momentum of the past two weeks.

Ultimately, it doesn’t appear as though Polanco will play a big role in that, as his season has likely come to an end, but after a fantastic 2025 season with the Seattle Mariners, there’s plenty of hope left that he can rebound in 2027 if he can get back to 100% over the winter.