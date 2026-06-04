New York Mets Manager Makes Honest Bo Bichette Statement After Mariners Game

On Thursday, the New York Mets will have the day off following a series with the Seattle Mariners (in Washington).

They are coming off a 7-1 win on Wednesday.

Bo Bichette had one of his best games of the season, finishing with four hits and three RBI’s.

Mets Manager Makes Honest Bo Bichette Statement

Bichette has struggled in a big way since joining the Mets this season.

That said, his performance on Wednesday was promising.

After the victory, manager Carlos Mendoza spoke about Bichette.

Mendoza (via SNY Mets): “Hopefully, now, he continues to get results and he gets going here… I feel like this guy has been very unlucky, I hate to say it… He’s a good hitter.”

Social Media Reacts To Bichette’s Big Day

Here’s what people were saying about Bichette:

Anthony DiComo: “This is now the 19th four-hit game of Bo Bichette’s career, and his first as a Met. He had five of them last season.”

@SNstats: “Bo Bichette was in an 0-for-16 slump entering today and responded by going 4-for-4 with 3 RBI.”

@SchwenieM: “Bo Bichette…have yourself a day! Sheesh! Would be great to see him get it going more this year.”

@johnpagnotta514: “Great job by Bo Bichette today! 4/4, 1 R, 3 RBI, SF His numbers look very ugly, but I think he’ll start heating up very soon”

Max Goodman: “A huge run-scoring spot for Bo Bichette in the fourth … and he came through. Bichette drove a two-run single back up the middle to give the Mets a 3-1 lead against George Kirby. He’s 3-for-3 on the day already with three singles.”

Mets Right Now

The Mets have had a very tough start to the 2026 season.

They are currently 27-35 in 62 games, which has them as the last-place team in the National League East.

On Friday, the Mets will open up a series with the San Diego Padres in California.