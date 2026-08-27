New York Mets Announce Interesting Marcus Semien News During Brewers Series

The New York Mets finish off their series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday. They will be looking to bounce back after their tough 8-1 loss to Milwaukee in their last game.

The Mets are making some changes to their lineup for their series finale against the Brewers. Marcus Semien is among the players who will be in a different spot for the game.

New York Mets Announce Interesting Marcus Semien News

The Mets are making a change in their lineup with Semien, as he will be batting sixth in their lineup against the Brewers. This comes after he was New York’s eighth hitter in their most recent game.

With Semien moving up to the sixth spot in New York’s batting order, Christopher Morel will be hitting eighth for them in the series finale.

Here is the Mets’ full batting order for their game against the Brewers.

A. Ewing CF

F. Lindor SS

C. Benge RF

L. Robert Jr. LF

J. Young 1B

M. Semien 2B

B. Baty 3B

C. Morel DH

F. Alvarez C

Semien’s 2026 Season With the Mets So Far

Semien has had a down year during his first season as a Met. In 113 games so far this season with New York, he has recorded 14 home runs, 43 RBI, and a .214 batting average. This is after he posted 15 home runs, 62 RBI, and a .230 batting average last season for the Texas Rangers.

While Semien’s batting average is lower than in recent seasons, he has been heating up as of late. He had a two-hit game in New York’s most recent contest against Milwaukee. He has also had three multi-hit games in his last five appearances.

It will be interesting to see if Semien can have another solid game for New York after moving up in their lineup from here.