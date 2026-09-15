New York Mets Predicted to Trade Former 27-HR Slugger in Bold Move

With their 2-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, the New York Mets have been officially eliminated from playoff contention.

The 2026 season has been simply a disaster for the Mets. Because of this, they should make many changes to their roster this offseason in hopes of being better in 2027.

Now, the Mets are already being predicted to trade away one of their notable players during this offseason.

In a recent article for MLB.com, Mark Feinsand named Mets infielder Mark Vientos as one of the top trade candidates to watch during this upcoming offseason.

“His struggles have made him an afterthought for the Mets at this point, but another team may view him as a change-of-scenery candidate,” Feinsand wrote. “It’s possible that the Mets could non-tender Vientos, though his price tag should be low enough as he enters his first year of arbitration that he could draw trade interest.”

When noting that Vientos has been the subject of trade rumors for a while now, it is understandable that he is being viewed as a top trade candidate heading into the offseason. He has been in need of a fresh start for a long time. Maybe this winter will be when he finally gets it.

Looking at Vientos

Vientos has struggled this season for the Mets. In 80 games with the NL East club, he has posted 13 home runs, 39 RBI, and a .214 batting average. This is after he had 17 home runs, 61 RBI, and a .233 batting average in 121 games for New York in 2025.

Yet, Vientos’ strong 2024 season is why teams could end up being interested in him this winter. In 111 games with the Mets in 2024, he set career highs with 27 home runs, 71 RBI, and a .266 batting average. This could help him get the attention of other teams if they feel he can bounce back.

Mets Should Think Carefully Before Potentially Trading Vientos

Due to Vientos’ past success and him being only 26 years old, the Mets trading him could come with some real risk. It would be rough if the Mets moved him and then he regained his 2024 form. Due to this, New York should think carefully before deciding if they want to trade him officially or not.

With that, it could make sense for the Mets to give Vientos one more chance next season to see what he can do. However, if a team is willing to offer a decent return for the five-year MLB veteran, New York will certainly need to consider it. Nevertheless, time will tell what the Mets decide to do with Vientos this offseason from here.