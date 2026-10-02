Ex-New York Mets Star May Retire With $395 Million In Career Earnings

Last Sunday, the New York Mets played their final game of the 2026 season.

They lost to the Washington Nationals by a score of 6-4 (on the road).

The Mets missed the MLB playoffs for the second straight year (despite a talented roster).

Ex-New York Mets Star May Retire With $395 Million

With the Mets’ season over, it’s worth noting that a former star of the franchise could end up retiring.

Max Scherzer (who is 42) just finished his 19th season at the MLB level.

He went 4-9 with a 5.74 ERA in 18 starts for the Toronto Blue Jays.

MLB wrote (on September 27): “Max Scherzer leaves the mound to a standing ovation for what could be the final time in his legendary career 👏”

It’s also worth pointing out that Scherzer is one of the highest paid players in all of MLB history.

Once all of his final payments are made, the former Mets star will have $395 million in career earnings (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Scherzer’s Time In New York

While Scherzer has had a Hall of Fame career, it’s easy to forget that he spent part of two years pitching for the Mets (2022-23).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on November 29, 2021): “While there are details to be worked out and the numbers could change, star right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets are finalizing a deal expected to be in the three-year, $130 million deal range, sources familiar with the situation tell ESPN.”

During the 2022 season, he was excellent.

Scherzer went 11-5 with a 2.29 ERA in 23 starts.

The Mets traded Scherzer to the Texas Rangers during the middle of the 2023 season.

MLB.com wrote (on July 30, 2023): “New York Mets traded RHP Max Scherzer and cash to Texas Rangers for SS Luisangel Acuña.”

Looking At Scherzer’s Other Stops

In addition to the Mets, Rangers and Blue Jays, Scherzer has also had stops with the Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers.

He is a two-time World Series Champion (and has 225 career wins).