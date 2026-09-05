Former New York Mets 4-Year Veteran Pitcher Cut By Nationals Amid Bad Year

The New York Mets started their series off against the San Francisco Giants on the right foot, as they defeated the NL West club by a 10-6 final score on Friday. With this, the Mets are now on a two-game winning streak.

Now, as the Mets continue their winning streak, the Washington Nationals have cut one of their former pitchers.

Former New York Mets Pitcher Max Kranick Cut By the Nationals

According to MLB’s official transaction tracker, the Nationals have designated former Mets pitcher Max Kranick for assignment. This comes in the middle of what has been a tough season for the 29-year-old pitcher.

Kranick has appeared in 17 games this season with the Nationals, where he has posted a 0-1 record, 11 strikeouts, and an incredibly high 9.33 ERA. He also notably struggled in his most recent appearance against the Atlanta Braves on Sep. 2, as he allowed five earned runs on four hits and walked three batters in 1.1 innings pitched.

With this, the 2026 season has not treated Kranick too kindly at the MLB level. Now, with the Nationals designating him for assignment, he will be placed on waivers, and teams will have the chance to claim him if they wish.

Looking Back at Kranick’s Time With the Mets

Kranick spent last season with the Mets and had a much better season than he has had this year with the Nationals. In 24 games with New York this past season, he posted a 3-2 record, a 3.65 ERA, and 25 strikeouts.

Kranick’s time with the Mets came to an end in November of last year after they did not tender him a qualifying offer. From there, he signed a major league contract with Washington last offseason, officially ending his time as a Met.