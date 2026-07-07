Mets’ Andy Green Makes Bold Juan Soto Statement After Braves Series

This season hasn’t gone according to plan for the New York Mets, but over the last two days, they’ve picked up back-to-back wins over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves to split a four-game series that concluded Monday night.

Monday also delivered what may have been Juan Soto’s biggest moment of the season. With the Mets trailing by one run in the top of the ninth inning, the superstar launched a go-ahead three-run home run.

New York went on to win 7-6 in extra innings, improving to 38-53 on the season.

Andy Green Praises Soto

Mets interim manager Andy Green couldn’t say enough about Soto after the win. Along with the decisive three-run homer, Soto drew three walks — another reminder of the elite plate discipline that has defined his career.

Green even went as far as calling Soto a player in “a tier of his own.”

“He’s the best in the game,” Green said. “He’s in a tier of his own. And in the moment, that’s who you want in the box.”

Andy Green on Juan Soto and the Mets’ 9th inning against Raisel Iglesias “He’s the best in the game. He’s in a tier in his own” pic.twitter.com/7t4shF4EDk — SNY (@SNYtv) July 7, 2026

Soto’s Tenure With the Mets

The Mets signed Soto to a massive 15-year, $765 million contract in December 2024. While he has lived up to expectations individually — earning an All-Star starting nod this season — the team has fallen well short of them.

New York currently sits in last place in the NL East. Although plenty of baseball remains, the Mets trail the fourth-place Washington Nationals by 8.5 games and the division-leading Braves by 15.0 games. They’re also 11.0 games out of a Wild Card spot.

Soto, meanwhile, is batting .301 with 19 home runs, 46 RBIs, and 77 hits across 256 at-bats while posting a .570 slugging percentage and a .984 OPS.