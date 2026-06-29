New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision Before Blue Jays Series

On Monday night, the New York Mets will begin a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Most recently, the Mets lost the series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4.

Bo Bichette went 1-for-4 in the loss on Sunday while playing shortstop.

New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision

Ahead of the series opener, the New York Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Mets 6/29 C. Benge RF J. Soto LF B. Bichette 3B F. Lindor SS J. Young 1B A. Ewing CF M. Vientos DH B. Baty 2B F. Alvarez C S. Manaea SP”

For the fourth consecutive game, Bichette will serve as the team’s No. 3 hitter. However, he has been moved back to third base with the return of Francisco Lindor, who was absent from the team’s lineup on Sunday.

Monday’s game will mark Bichette’s 43rd appearance at third base this season.

Bichette is batting .254 with 86 hits, 13 doubles, one triple, 10 home runs, 44 runs, 46 RBIs and one stolen base in 84 games.

Bichette signed a three-year, $126 million contract with the Mets this offseason. Previously, Bichette played seven years with the Toronto Blue Jays. With the Blue Jays, Bichette was selected as an All-Star in 2021 and 2023. He was also a member of Toronto’s team in last year’s World Series squad; however, he was unavailable during the ALDS and ALCS.

Bichette returned for the World Series, where he hit. 348. The two-time All-Star hit a home run in Game 7 of the World Series which gave his team the lead; however, they were unable to hang on to that lead as they lost in extra innings.

Monday’s game will mark the first time Bichette plays against his former team.

Mets Right Now

Following Sunday’s loss, the Mets fell to 36-46 as they remain in last place of the National League East. They have gone 2-8 over the last 10 games.

Left-hander Sean Manaea will make his fourth start this season. He enters Monday’s game with a 1-2 record in 57.1 innings this season. Manaea struggled in his last outing as he lasted only three innings in a loss against the Chicago Cubs.

Blue Jays Right Now

Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays have also announced their starting lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Blue Jays 6/29 G. Springer DH N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B K. Okamoto 3B E. Clement SS B. Valenzuela C L. Urías 2B Y. Piñango LF M. Straw CF T. Yesavage SP”

Bichette’s former team has not fared much better than the Mets. At 39-45 they are in third place of the American League East. The Blue Jays have gone 3-7 over their last 10 games.