On Sunday afternoon, the New York Mets will finish off their series with the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Most recently, the Mets lost 3-2 on Saturday.

Bo Bichette went 1-for-4 in the loss.

New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision for Padres Series Finale

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the New York Mets have announced their lineup for the series finale.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Mets 6/7 C. Benge RF B. Bichette SS J. Soto DH J. Young 1B A. Ewing CF M. Semien 2B B. Baty 3B M. Melendez LF L. Torrens C H. Brazobán SP”

During Saturday’s loss, Bichette appeared to injure his shoulder in the bottom of the fifth inning as he secured a ground ball which resulted in a single for Fernando Tatis Jr. Despite signaling he was in pain, Bichette opted to stay in the game. After the injury delay, Bichette went 1-for-2 the rest of the game.

Fortunately, it appears Bichette did not experience any symptoms from the game on Saturday as he is in the starting lineup and batting 2nd for the Mets in the third-game of the series.

On the season, Bichette is batting .230 with 59 hits, seven doubles, five home runs, 29 runs and 32 RBIs in 64 games.

Bichette has now totaled six hits over the last three games.

Mets Right Now

At 28-36, the New York Mets remain in last place of the National League East. They have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Reliever Huascar Brazobán will make his sixth start of the season for the Mets in an opener role. He is then expected to be followed by left-hander Sean Manaea, who enters Sunday’s game with a 5.08 ERA. Despite his mediocre statistics, Manaea has been much better recently, as he has not allowed two or more runs in his last three appearances.

Padres Right Now

Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres have also announced their starting lineup for the series finale.

Underdog MLB posted on X: Padres 6/7 F. Tatis Jr. 2B J. Merrill CFT. France 1B M. Machado 3B X. Bogaerts SS M. Andujar DH J. Bowen RF S. Taylor LF F. Fermin C R. Vásquez SP”

On Saturday, the Padres ended a six-game losing streak, as they had lost nine of their last 10 games. Despite this, they remain in second-place in the National League West.

Right-hander Randy Vásquez will make his 13th start of the season for San Diego. He enters Sunday’s game with a 5-3 record with a 3.33 ERA across 65.1 innings pitched.