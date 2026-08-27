New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision Before Brewers Game

On Thursday night, the New York Mets will finish their three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at CitiField.

Most recently, the Mets lost 8-1 on Wednesday as the Brewers evened up the series.

Bo Bichette went 0-for-1 with a walk before leaving Wednesday’s loss due to a left foot contusion.

New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision

Ahead of the series finale, the New York Mets announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Mets 8/27 A. Ewing CF F. Lindor SS C. Benge RF L. Robert Jr. LF J. Young 1B M. Semien 2B B. Baty 3B C. Morel DH F. Alvarez C S. Manaea SP”

Bichette is not in the starting lineup after the injury on Wednesday. Bichette left in the top of the fifth inning and was replaced by Cristopher Morel. Now, Morel will serve as the team’s designated hitter while Brett Baty plays third base.

Regarding Bichette’s injury, RotoWire wrote: “Bichette fouled a ball off his foot during the third inning and was eventually replaced on defense in the fifth. The fact that the Mets are labeling his injury as a bruise suggests he avoided severe damage, though he could receive a day or two off as a precaution.”

Hopefully Bichette’s absence is simply a precautionary measure.

In his first season with the Mets, the two-time All-Star is batting .264 with 138 hits, 21 doubles, 14 home runs, 64 runs, 66 RBIs and one stolen base in 132 games.

Prior to the season, Bichette signed a three-year, $126 million contract with the Mets.

Mets Right Now

After Wednesday’s loss, the New York Mets fell to 60-73 on the season. They have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Left-hander Sean Manaea is set to make his 14th start of the season. Manaea enters Thursday’s game with a 4.31 ERA in 117 innings. Manaea has allowed four runs in back-to-back outings. He has gone at least six innings in six consecutive games.

Brewers Right Now

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Brewers have also announced their starting lineup for the series finale.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Brewers 8/27 J. Chourio LF L. Lara CF W. Contreras DH A. Vaughn 1B G. Sánchez C J. Ortiz 3B S. Frelick RF C. Pratt SS D. Hamilton 2B J. Misiorowski SP”

The Brewers currently hold the best record in the MLB at 82-51. Jacob Misiorowski, who will start for the Brewers on Thursday, has the best ERA among starting pitchers in the MLB.