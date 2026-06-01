New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision Before Mariners Series

On Monday night, the New York Mets will begin a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Most recently, the New York Mets finished off a series sweep over the Miami Marlins with a 10-1 win on Sunday.

Bo Bichette went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in the win.

New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision

Ahead of Monday’s game, the New York Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Mets 6/1 C. Benge RF B. Bichette SS J. Soto LF J. Young 1B A. Ewing CF M. Melendez DH B. Baty 3B M. Semien 2B L. Torrens C A. Warren SP”

After playing third base in Saturday’s win, Bichette will start at shortstop for the second consecutive game. The game will mark Bichette’s 28th appearance at shortstop this season. He has made 35 appearances at third base this season.

Bichette was primarily a shortstop with the Toronto Blue Jays before signing a three-year, $126 million contract with the Mets this offseason.

He is currently batting .219, with 52 hits, six doubles, five home runs, 28 RBIs and 28 runs scored in 59 games. Despite the large contract and All-Star experience, Bichette has been worth -0.7 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball reference.

During Saturday’s game, when Bichette played third base, Vidal Bruján got the start at shortstop. He went 0-for-3 in the win, and is now batting .125 on the season for the Mets. He is not in the team’s starting lineup against the Mariners.

Seattle Mariners Right Now

The Seattle Mariners have also announced their starting lineup for Monday’s series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Mariners 6/1 J. Crawford SS J. Rodríguez CF J. Naylor 1B R. Arozarena LF L. Raley RF C. Young 2B R. Refsnyder DH M. Garver C C. Emerson 3B E. Hancock SP”

Most recently the team finished off a sweep over the Arizona Diamondbacks as they won 3-2. The Mariners are 8-2 in their last 10 games, and have regained the top spot in the American League West.

Emerson Hancock will make his 12th start of the season. He is currently in the middle of the best season of his career, as he enters Monday’s game with a 4-2 record and a 2.78 ERA across 64.2 innings. He most recently pitched on May 26 against the Athletics. In that outing, Hancock finished six shutout innings in which he allowed only one hit.