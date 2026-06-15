New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision Before Reds Series

On Monday night, the New York Mets will begin a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Most recently, the Mets won the series finale against the Atlanta Braves 8-1.

Bo Bichette went 2-for-5 in the win on Sunday.

New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision

Ahead of the series opener with the Reds, the New York Mets announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Mets 6/15 C. Benge RF B. Bichette SS J. Soto LF J. Young 1B A. Ewing CF M. Semien 2B B. Baty 3B M. Melendez DH F. Alvarez C T. Myers SP”

Bichette will continue to serve as the team’s No. 2 hitter and play shortstop. After a lineup change on Saturday that saw Bichette moved to third-base, he has now started at shortstop in consecutive games.

After being signed in free agency, the plan for Bichette was to primarily play third base, with Francisco Lindor as the team’s shortstop. Those plans changed as Lindor got injured early in the season.

Prior to the 2026 season, Bichette had never played third base in MLB. He made a defensive adjustment in last year’s World Series with the Toronto Blue Jays, as Bichette returned from injury in time for the World Series and played as the team’s second baseman. He was not in consideration for that role with the Mets as they traded for two-time Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien this offseason.

After a strong series against the Braves, Bichette is now batting .239 with 68 hits, nine doubles, eight home runs, 36 runs, 40 RBIs and one stolen base in 71 games.

Mets Right Now

Following a series win over the Atlanta Braves, the New York Mets improved to 32-39. They remain in last place of the National League East.

Prior to the game, the New York Mets recalled right-handed pitcher Tobias Myers. Myers will make his third start of the season for the Mets. He has primarily worked out of the bullpen this season, and enters Monday’s game with an 0-1 record and a 4.05 ERA across 33.1 innings.

Reds Right Now

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Reds have also announced their staring lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Reds 6/15 B. Dunn CF J. Bleday LF S. Stewart DH S. Steer 1B E. Suárez 3B N. Marte RF M. McLain SS T. Stephenson C E. Arroyo 2B C. Burns SP”

The Reds have gone 2-8 in their last 10 games, and they are in last place of the National League Central at 33-37.