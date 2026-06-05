New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision For Padres Series

On Friday night, the New York Mets will begin a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

The Mets most recently won on Wednesday 7-1 over the Seattle Mariners in the series finale.

Shortstop Bo Bichette went 4-for-4 with 3 RBIs in the win.

New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision

Ahead of the series opener, the New York Mets have announced their starting lineup

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Mets 6/5 C. Benge RF B. Bichette SS J. Soto LF J. Young 1B A. Ewing CF M. Semien 2B B. Baty 3B M. Melendez DH L. Torrens C C. Scott SP”

Bo Bichette will once again bat 2nd in the Mets lineup. Prior to Wednesday’s four-hit performance, Bichette had received negative feedback from the Mets fanbase due to his performance and manager Carlos Mendoza had been urged to move him down the lineup. However, Mendoza stuck with Bichette in the No. 2 slot, and that is once again where he’s starting ahead for the Padres series.

Following the win on Wednesday, Mendoza said of Bichette, “Hopefully, now, he continues to get results and he gets going here. I feel like this guy has been very unlucky, I hate to say it. He’s a good hitter.”

On the season, Bichette is batting .226 with 56 hits, six doubles, five home runs, 31 RBIs and 29 runs scored in 62 games.

Mets Right Now

Mets fans will hope Wednesday’s game was a sign of things to come for a team that has been a disappointment this season. At 27-35, New York is in last place of the National League East, 14.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves.

Right-hander Christian Scott will make his eighth start of the season for the Mets. He enters Friday’s game with a 1-0 record and a 2.97 ERA across 30.1 innings pitched. Scott has yet to finish six innings this season.

Padres Right Now

Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres have also announced their starting lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Padres 6/5 F. Tatis Jr. RF G. Sheets DH M. Machado 3B T. France 1B J. Merrill CF X. Bogaerts SS B. Johnson LF S. Song 2B R. Durán C M. King SP”

The Padres are in the middle of a rough stretch, as they have lost nine of their last 10 games, which has included two sweeps against the Philadelphia Phillies. Michael King will make his 13th start of the season for San Diego. King enters Friday’s game with a 4-4 record and a 3.18 ERA across 68 innings. King’s worst start of the 2025 season came against the New York Mets as he allowed eight runs off of four home runs.