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Mets Announce Concerning Juan Soto News During Dodgers Series

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New York Mets v Seattle Mariners
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 02: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets looks on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The New York Mets (43-60) began a road series against the Los Angeles Dodgers (65-38) on Friday night.

After missing Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Juan Soto returned to the lineup against Los Angeles as the designated hitter.

Soto entered the contest dealing with mild calf soreness, which led interim manager Andy Green’s decision to sit him on Wednesday and give him “48 hours off his feet” to get the injury “completely behind him” before the Dodgers series.

However, things took a concerning turn midway through Friday night’s contest.

Soto Exits Game Early

Although Soto was only serving as the DH, the Mets replaced him with pinch hitter Jorge Polanco in the sixth inning when Soto was due to bat for the third time after drawing walks in each of his first two plate appearances.

The Mets ultimately ruled Soto out for the remainder of the game due to left calf soreness, an indication that the injury he continues to deal with may be more serious than initially believed.

Mets Fans React to Injury Update

@ThatNYsportsguy: “Can we rest him the rest of the year. Not risk our superstar billion dollar man for the next 12 years health.”

@JuanSoto1over: “Shut him down. Seasons fried.”

@NFLFrascella: “The Mets torture never, ever, ever ends.”

@Ben_Yoel: “I see literally zero downside to putting him on the IL.”

Soto’s 2026 Season

Whether this will result in an IL stint for Soto remains unknown. However, more than 100 games into the season, the Mets remain firmly outside the division and playoff picture.

Soto has been one of the team’s sole bright spots, earning his first All-Star selection as a member of the Mets. Entering Friday night’s game, he was batting .283 with 21 home runs and 46 RBIs while slugging .539 with a .944 OPS.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Mets Announce Concerning Juan Soto News During Dodgers Series

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