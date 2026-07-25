Mets Announce Concerning Juan Soto News During Dodgers Series

The New York Mets (43-60) began a road series against the Los Angeles Dodgers (65-38) on Friday night.

After missing Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Juan Soto returned to the lineup against Los Angeles as the designated hitter.

Soto entered the contest dealing with mild calf soreness, which led interim manager Andy Green’s decision to sit him on Wednesday and give him “48 hours off his feet” to get the injury “completely behind him” before the Dodgers series.

However, things took a concerning turn midway through Friday night’s contest.

Soto Exits Game Early

Although Soto was only serving as the DH, the Mets replaced him with pinch hitter Jorge Polanco in the sixth inning when Soto was due to bat for the third time after drawing walks in each of his first two plate appearances.

The Mets ultimately ruled Soto out for the remainder of the game due to left calf soreness, an indication that the injury he continues to deal with may be more serious than initially believed.

Juan Soto was removed from tonight’s game with left calf soreness. — New York Mets (@Mets) July 25, 2026

Mets Fans React to Injury Update

@ThatNYsportsguy: “Can we rest him the rest of the year. Not risk our superstar billion dollar man for the next 12 years health.”

@JuanSoto1over: “Shut him down. Seasons fried.”

@NFLFrascella: “The Mets torture never, ever, ever ends.”

@Ben_Yoel: “I see literally zero downside to putting him on the IL.”

Soto’s 2026 Season

Whether this will result in an IL stint for Soto remains unknown. However, more than 100 games into the season, the Mets remain firmly outside the division and playoff picture.

Soto has been one of the team’s sole bright spots, earning his first All-Star selection as a member of the Mets. Entering Friday night’s game, he was batting .283 with 21 home runs and 46 RBIs while slugging .539 with a .944 OPS.