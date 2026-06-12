New York Mets Announce Decision on Mark Vientos Before Braves Series

On Friday night, the New York Mets will begin a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

Most recently, the Mets won the series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Thursday.

Mark Vientos did not appear in Thursday’s game.

New York Mets Announce Mark Vientos Decision

Ahead of the series opener with the Atlanta Braves, the New York Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Mets 6/12 C. Benge RF B. Bichette SS J. Soto LF J. Young 1B A. Ewing CF M. Semien 2B B. Baty 3B M. Melendez DH L. Torrens C N. McLean SP”

Infielder Mark Vientos is once again absent from the team’s lineup. Vientos is in the middle of the worst season of his career since becoming a regular on the major league squad.

Through 57 games, Vientos is batting .211 with 41 hits, nine doubles, seven home runs, 19 runs and 26 RBIs. He has not registered a hit since May 31 against the Marlins. Since then, Vientos is 0-for-12 with six strikeouts.

Additionally, Vientos has struggled to adapt to first base. Regarding his play at the position, manager Carlos Mendoza said, “He’s been on and off. There’s been stretches where you see him play well defensively, and then a couple of plays tonight are routine plays. Some inconsistency there at times.”

For now, Mendoza is opting to go with Jarred Young, who currently owns a .890 OPS in 25 games this season.

Mets Right Now

After avoiding the sweep against the Cardinals, the New York Mets improved to 30-38, which is the worst in the National League East.

Right-hander Nolan McClean will make his 14th start of the season for the Mets. He enters Friday’s game with a 3-4 record and a 3.93 ERA across 72.1 innings pitched. McClean has pitched well in his last two games, allowing only two runs over 11 innings.

Braves Right Now

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves have also announced their starting lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 6/12 M. Dubón LF M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF H. Kim SS A. Wynns C S. Strider SP”

The Braves were most recently swept in a two game series against the Chicago White Sox. Despite this, they remain at the top of the National League East with a 45-23 record. They have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games.