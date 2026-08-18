New York Mets Announce A.J. Ewing Decision Before Padres Game

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets will continue their series against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field.

Most recently, the Mets won the series opener 2-1 on Monday.

A.J. Ewing went 1-for-4 in the win while serving as the team’s leadoff hitter.

New York Mets Announce A.J. Ewing Decision

Ahead of the second game of the series, the New York Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Mets 8/18 F. Lindor SS B. Bichette 3B L. Robert Jr. CF C. Benge RF F. Alvarez DH C. Morel 1B M. Semien 2B A. Ewing LF L. Torrens C Z. Thornton SP”

After serving as the team’s leadoff hitter in each of his past 25 starting appearances, Ewing has been moved down in the lineup for Tuesday’s game, as he will bat eighth.

In his past 26 games, Ewing has struggled offensively as he is batting .200 with a .549 OPS.

Ewing has also struggled against left-handers, which the Mets are scheduled to face on Tuesday. In 93 plate appearances against left-handed pitching, Ewing is batting .238 with a 97 WRC+.

Overall, Ewing is batting .249 with 77 hits, 16 doubles, seven home runs, one triple, 39 runs, 28 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 85 games during his rookie season.

Mets Right Now

After Monday’s win, the New York Mets improved to 57-69 on the season as they have now won four consecutive games. The Mets have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games. They are now 10 games behind the third Wild Card spot in the National League.

Left-hander Zac Thornton will aim to keep the Mets winning streak going as he makes his ninth start this season. Thornton enters Tuesday’s game with a 3-3 record and a 2.78 ERA in 45.1 innings. He allowed three runs across six innings during his last outing.

Padres Right Now

Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres fell to 67-59 after Monday’s loss. San Diego has gone 7-3 over their last 10 games. They currently hold the third Wild Card spot in the National League, with a one game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Left-hander Robbie Ray is expected to start for San Diego on Tuesday. It will mark his third start for the Padres since being acquired at the trade deadline. Ray has struggled since joining the Padres, as he’s yet to register a quality start. Overall, he’s got a 10-7 record with a 3.28 ERA in 131.2 innings.