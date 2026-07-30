New York Mets Announce Francisco Lindor Change Before Marlins Series

On Thursday night, the New York Mets will begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

Most recently, the New York Mets lost the final game of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves 1-0.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor went 0-for-4 while serving as the leadoff hitter in the loss.

New York Mets Announce Francisco Lindor Decision

Ahead of Thursday’s series opener, the New York Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Mets 7/30 A. Ewing LF F. Lindor SS B. Bichette 3B C. Benge RF L. Robert Jr. CF B. Baty 1B M. Semien 2B J. Polanco DH F. Alvarez C N. McLean SP”

After serving as the team’s leadoff hitter during the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Braves, Francisco Lindor has been moved back down in the lineup and will serve as the team’s No. 2 hitter.

Thursday’s game will mark the sixth time Lindor has hit second in the lineup over the last eight games. In that spot this season, Lindor is batting .222 with a 167 WRC+.

Overall, the five-time All-Star is batting .226 with 45 hits, five doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 26 runs, 23 RBIs and two stolen bases in 52 games. After his signature slow start, Lindor has been heating up lately as he’s batting 280 with a .999 OPS in his last 13 games.

Mets Right Now

After taking two out of three in their series against the Atlanta Braves, the New York Mets improved to 46-63. They remain in last place in the National League East. The Mets have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Nolan McClean will make his 22nd start of the season. He enters Thursday’s game with a 7-7 record and a 3.32 ERA in 119.2 innings this season. McClean most recently allowed four runs in a loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Marlins Right Now

Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins ended a 12-game losing streak this week, as they swept the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game series. At 55-54, the Marlins are firmly in the race for a Wild Card spot in the National League. Miami has gone 3-7 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Eury Pérez is expected to start for Miami. He enters Thursday’s game with a 5-8 record and a 3.56 ERA in 98.2 innings this season. Pérez most recently allowed three runs across seven innings against the San Diego Padres.