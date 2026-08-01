New York Mets Announce Francisco Lindor News During Marlins Series

The New York Mets lost 5-2 to the Miami Marlins on Friday night, but star infielder Francisco Lindor continued his hot stretch at the plate

.Lindor collected two hits, including a home run. He now has three home runs over his last five games after launching two on July 27.

Mets Announce Lindor News

During the game, the Mets announced that Lindor hit his 150th career home run with the franchise.

The milestone also moved him into seventh place on the Mets’ all-time home run list.

Lindor now trails Dave Kingman by just four home runs for sixth place. After that, he’ll have a much bigger gap to close, as Howard Johnson ranks fifth in franchise history with 192 home runs.

Mets Fans React on Social Media

Mets fans reacted to Lindor’s milestone during what has been a disappointing season for both him and the team. Several also took the opportunity to criticize the organization for letting franchise home run leader Pete Alonso walk in free agency this past offseason.

“Yeah Lindy!!!!” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Real people want this guy traded by the way.”

Someone else commented, “Still has a long way to go to catch Pete [Alonso].”

“Surely when someone leads your franchise in all-time home runs you show them respect, sign them, and let them retire as a career Met,” another fan wrote.

One more added, “I wonder who No. 1 is on the leaderboard and what they are doing right now.”

Lindor’s 2026 Season

Lindor has battled injuries this season, and although he’s played well over the past two weeks, he has struggled to find consistent rhythm at the plate. The Mets have faced many of the same issues as a team.

New York fell to 47-64 after Friday night’s loss and now sits firmly out of both the NL East race and Wild Card contention.

Lindor has recorded 28 runs, 48 hits, nine home runs, and 25 RBIs in 206 at-bats this season while slashing .233/.427/.723.