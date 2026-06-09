New York Mets Announce Juan Soto Decision Before Cardinals Series

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets will begin a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.

Most recently, the Mets won the series finale against the Padres 7-3 on Sunday.

Juan Soto went 0-for-3 with two walks in the win.

New York Mets Announce Juan Soto Decision

Ahead of Tuesday’s series opener, the New York Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Mets 6/9 C. Benge RF B. Bichette SS J. Soto LF J. Young 1B A. Ewing CF M. Semien 2B B. Baty 3B M. Melendez DH F. Alvarez C F. Peralta SP”

Juan Soto is back in left field, after serving as the team’s designated hitter on Sunday. During that contest, MJ Melendez was the team’s starting left fielder. Melendez made an impressive diving play in left field as he robbed a hit from San Diego’s Miguel Andújar. Melendez will serve as the team’s designated hitter in the series opener.

On the season, Soto is batting .275, with 49 hits, four doubles, 13 home runs, 28 runs and 30 RBIs in 48 games.

Last season, Soto played 157 games in right field for the Mets. He has yet to play that position after transitioning to left field this season. Soto has started 26 games in left field, after not playing there in 2025. He has graded out as a slightly below average defender, as he currently has -1 fielding run value, according to Baseball Savant.

Mets Right Now

Entering Tuesday’s contest, the Mets remain in last place of the National League East at 29-36. However, the team has improved recently as they have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Freddy Peralta will make his 14th start of the season for New York. He currently owns a 4-4 record with a 3.63 ERA across 72 innings pitched. Peralta was strong in his last outing as he allowed only one run over six innings against the Seattle Mariners.

Cardinals Right Now

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals are in second place in the National League Central at 35-28. They have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Dustin May is the team’s expected starter for the series opener. May enters Tuesday’s matchup with a 3-6 record and a 4.59 ERA across 66.2 innings. May has struck out nine batters in each of his last two starts. Despite this, the Cardinals have lost the last three games May has started.