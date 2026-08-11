New York Mets Announce Luis Robert Jr. Decision Before Braves Game

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets will continue their series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

Most recently, the New York Mets won the series opener 8-5.

Luis Robert Jr. came off the bench as a pinch hitter during Monday’s win. He went 0-for-1 as he struck out during his lone plate appearance.

New York Mets Announce Luis Robert Jr. Decision

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the New York Mets announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Mets 8/11 A. Ewing LF F. Lindor SS B. Bichette 3B L. Robert Jr. CF C. Benge RF M. Semien 2B F. Alvarez C J. Polanco DH G. Arias 1B N. McLean SP”

Luis Robert Jr. is back in the starting lineup as the Mets are facing a left-handed pitcher in the second game of the series.

Although Robert Jr. has a career .286 average against left-handed pitching, he has struggled this year. Robert Jr. is batting only .194 against lefties. However, his 93 WRC+ against left-handers is still an improvement over his 73 WRC+ against right-handed pitchers.

Overall, the former All-Star is batting .211 with 30 hits, three doubles, five home runs, 17 runs, 16 RBIs and two stolen bases in 41 games.

Robert Jr. was acquired by the Mets via trade prior to the 2026 season. The Mets have a one-year, $20 million club option on Robert Jr. following the season.

Mets Right Now

The New York Mets have won six out of their last seven games. New York has gone 6-4 over their last 10 games. Despite this hot stretch, the Mets remain in last place in the National League East at 53-67.

Right-hander Nolan McLean is expected to make his 24th start of the season for New York. He enters Tuesday’s game with an 8-7 record and a 3.51 ERA in 130.2 innings. McLean struggled during his last outing as he allowed five runs over five innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

Braves Right Now

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves have also announced their starting lineup for the second game of the series.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 8/11 D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. DH M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Dubón LF M. Yastrzemski R A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS M. Pérez SP”

After Monday’s loss, the Atlanta Braves have now dropped three out of their last four games. Despite this, they remain in first place in the National League East at 71-48, with a 7.5 game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games.

Left-hander Martín Pérez will make his 19th start of the season. Pérez enters Tuesday’s game with a 7-6 record and a 3.14 ERA in 100.1 innings. Pérez did not allow a hit over three innings during his last start. His outing was cut short due to a weather delay.